Maps showing a heatwave covering the planet are available for me to stare at on my smartphone. I'm not really sure how proceeding with business as usual is going to save the day. In all honesty, I think humans are incapable of making the necessary course corrections to make any difference on the “climate crisis,” which I can see with my own eyes is a real thing.
It's not our problem, right?
Individual action is important — but no one up the food chain is calling for that. Politicians are playing badminton with the price of gas. The world is the shuttlecock, and it's all about cheap gas. The problem is not the climate crisis but the crisis of expensive gas, both of which some experts have seen coming for decades.
The president is talking with murderers about producing more gas fast so Americans won't get more pissed off and can afford to fill up our gas hogs and carry on as if nothing's wrong. As soon as political power is in peril, it's back to keeping gas cheap. Word in some of the headlines is that the price of that commodity lies with the president and nothing else matters. How many fools are willing to jump on that crazy train?
Everyone — from the president and other world leaders to soccer moms to students to media outlets, to county commissioners to mayors and governors — should be calling for a group effort to use fossil fuels as sparingly as possible. It's not happening yet.
Sip gas. Don't idle. Transition. Install solar. Moderate the thermostat. Approve green energy projects. All hands on deck.
Instead, it's the politics of entitlement.
Even vehicle makers are creating American-style giant, energy-sucking, electric-powered pickups and SUVs so we won't have to miss a beat on our way from zero to 70 in 4 seconds. What's the range? Where's the modest little commuter bug that will take care of our transportation needs and run on renewable energy sources? We are missing the boat.
The warnings have been sounding for decades, and what should have been a fun, profitable and exciting conversion to green energy is now a freaking emergency. A crisis. Probably too late now.
"Climate change has everything to do with the extreme weather that we're seeing at the moment, and it's human-induced climate change. It's not a natural variation," Kirsty McCabe, a meteorologist at the U.K.'s Royal Meteorological Society, recently told CBS News. Yawn. They've been saying it for decades.
Here in the West, according to drought scientists, we are experiencing the worst 22-year drought since the year 800 C.E.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, a new study reveals that, “42% of the soil moisture deficit from 2000 to 2021 can be attributed to human-caused climate change.”
So carrying on as though we have unlimited water to continue unlimited growth is not sustainable, never mind wise. According to the Roaring Fork Conservancy, thanks to previous water hustlers, 38% of the total volume of the flow in the upper Roaring Fork watershed is diverted to the Front Range. For growth.
Over the hill in Grand County, at the headwaters of the Colorado River, about 60% of the Fraser River goes over to the Front Range, fueling yet more growth over there. Problem is, growth is also proceeding unchecked in the Fraser River Valley, where the water supply has slowed to a trickle. New construction projects that have the potential to dry the entire basin up have already been approved, with more in the pipeline. The same thing is happening throughout the mountain West — including the Roaring Fork Valley — with no end in sight. Nature is the only force that can bring this cancerous growth to a halt, and she's well on her way.
Alarms are screaming at Lake Powell and Lake Mead, where water levels are the lowest they've been since the “lakes” were filled. I've read for decades how storing water in a sandstone desert pond with more coastline than California is unsustainable. Turns out they were right, and Lake Powell is going down. Yet the fiddlers in the headwaters continue to play a funeral dirge while installing toilets that may never flush in the interest of cashing checks for short-term profit.
So the planet is getting hot. There's no denying it. Yet we argue about abortions and religion in a world where God is not going to save the people he made in his image.
