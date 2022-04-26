Earlier this month, I jumped on a big, old jet airliner and flew to Vermont. First time in a long time.
I haven't worn a mask much in the last couple months, but if I wanted to enter the airport or get on an airplane, I'd have to wear a mask the whole time. I'm glad I remembered to snag a few on my way out the door, headed for DIA. I haven't been there in a long time, either.
After seeing a few select TikTok videos of passengers freaking out, beating each other up and duct taping each other to their seats, I was expecting a general rebellion. I was expecting chaos. There's even a video of a guy wearing women's panties on his face making Neanderthal, guttural grunts and screams. He looked manic and sweaty. He acted out when he learned from a steward that his mask did not meet regulations and guidelines. I felt sorry for the flight attendants charged with enforcing the rules with such an animal.
I was informed several times well before I got to Denver that masks were required on all transport and in the airport itself. I was resigned to it and vowed to be extra pleasant, especially to people working and wearing those darned things every single day. I had my favorite Pink Panther mask ready to go, and I was going to make the best of it.
I was also expecting a crowd. According to The International Air Transport Association (IATA), airline passenger numbers are way up from last year but will not fully recover until next year. People are flying again.
I really don't like wearing masks but I also understand that some people are extra vulnerable, and the last thing I want to do is push grandma into an early grave. Plus, rules are rules. Like I used to say to my 5-year-old daughter, “Choose your battles.” I just don't feel strongly enough about my freedom to make a statement once me and hundreds of other delicate bodies are streaking across the sky at 600 mph at 35,000 feet. I'd rather hunker down, close my eyes and focus on breathing easy.
That's just what I did. I didn't like it, but I wore that mask on four different flights, all sold out to the max. I also kept that sucker on the whole time I was enduring layovers. The airports were all crowded and I stayed back from anyplace that looked densely packed.
Universally, all the passengers cooperated and remained beautifully calm and respectful. I got the feeling that no one on board was there to raise a stink. This may be partly due to the fact that they were not serving booze on the flights. People were cocooned and quiet. Airports really give you a look at the diverse kinds of people we have in this great country. Everyone was getting along. It was peaceful in a “Stepford Wives” kind of way, which was fine by me.
I'm not a doctor or epidemiologist, so I will not announce with absolute certainty that masks don't work. Social media is full of uninformed experts on this and many other subjects, but I'm comfortable letting people with glasses, lab coats and advanced degrees look into it. And if there's a chance of helping in any small way, I will do it.
Last week, United, American, Southwest, Delta and Alaska airlines announced that they were dropping masking requirements immediately. The decision was accelerated by a politically appointed federal judge in Florida who ruled that mandates were beyond the law, an overreach of personal freedom.
The airline business community has been advocating for this change.
“One step to encourage a return to normality is to remove mask mandates for air travel. It makes no sense to continue to require masks on airplanes when they are no longer being required in shopping malls, theaters or offices. Aircraft are equipped with highly sophisticated hospital quality filtration systems and have much higher air flow and air exchange rates than most other indoor environments where mask mandates already have been removed,” IATA Director General Willie Walsh said in a statement.
He has a point, but I'd argue that touching arms with a sick person for hours on end makes you vulnerable, even with hospital-grade ventilation. I'd rather have my seatmate wear a mask. And if my mask adds another layer of protection from some sickness, I will give it a try. From what I understand about the highly contagious nature of new COVID-19 variants, a mask is probably not going to save everyone on a flight from getting infected — but it might help some.
I'm happy to be home and out of my mask. I hope not to fly any time soon, but I was pleasantly surprised by the civility shown by airport and airline staff and the civility and cooperative nature of the passengers. Things are hard enough without having to duct tape people into calming the hell down.
Steve Skinner can be reached at moogzuki@gmail.com.