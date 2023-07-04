Last week I wrote (another) column about the proximity of oil rail tankers to the tip of the Colorado River. Unlike earlier columns, this one went viral and appeared on a Colorado River Digest. I got a lot of feedback from boaters and water watchers.
I'm about to go back out there, this time on the Green River, where on many sections you will find industry and fossil fuel development, but no rail traffic. Temperatures are going to sneak past 100 degrees. And as the water drops during this high-water season, the mosquitos will seek me in droves. Adjacent ranches will add to the mix, providing black flies to the stew.
I still love it.
The Colorado River Basin presents a precarious balance of natural beauty, industry, animal husbandry, anthropological history, boating lore and geologic exposure. You can still float through all this activity and find a balance with nature unlike any other. You can even float past an EPA superfund site just outside of Moab.
The water I will be bobbing through will have already visited some of my favorite places: Flaming Gorge, the Gates of Lodore, the Yampa River, Dinosaur National Park and Desolation and Gray Canyons. It's remarkable that these classic river runs are still out there for the public, although demand has far exceeded access to these sacred stretches.
Landing a permit on a coveted Western river has become close to impossible. I thank the success of the rafting industry for some of our woes. They send out shiny catalogs, showing the beautiful people paddling around carefree on glistening new rafts with flashing oars and coolers and dry boxes and shade canopies and fire pans and camp chairs and tents and toilets that everyone must have. Fit women are displayed doing yoga headstands on stand-up paddleboards with a perfect American dog on the front. Who could resist?
As always, they are showing off just the best possible scenarios. Where are the dehydrated drunks shaking their skeletons and the cranky children dropping fruity pebbles all over the beach while the ants form a new line? Where are the sunburns and the sandstorms? The tumbleweeds and scorpions? The inverted umbrellas and overflowing groovers? Where's the group of gapers shattering the serenity with large speakers and digital music players playing nonstop during the float and at camp? The flipped boats and sinking canoes?
The catalogs do not display reality. Not to mention that if you bought all the things that the folks in the photos have, you'd be out a pretty penny before you found out just how arduous these adventures can be. My neighborhood is littered with toys gone fallow. Boats. RVs. Trailers. Snowmobiles. Motorcycles. Kayaks. ORVs. Some of it is covered or garaged but mostly it's just turning to junk in the Colorado sun.
Besides, the person with the best toys rarely has the most fun. I can have more fun on an inflatable alligator than most high-end boaters have in their fully outfitted rafts. Of course some high-end boaters have it all down and enjoy their world of privilege a whole bunch, and who can blame them?
Ultimately, to dedicate yourself to rafting you need time, friends, an impossible assortment of equipment, survival skills and a cooler that will keep your beer cold all summer and warm enough to not freeze in the shoulder seasons.
Of course there is savage pleasure to be found on a solo raft trip. If it all lines up, the magic happens.
But you know what also happens? Sideways snow on a shallow river with crisp whitecaps pushing you into the bank, even while your little outboard motor churns in and out of the waves. Shade canopies walking down the beach like spiders in the dark during a savage thunderstorm, their skeletons blinking with the lightning. Lying in a flattened tent while nature presents wave upon wave of wind and rain and bugs. Your camp chair blowing into the fire while you are running to rescue your airborne tent. The stuff of legend.
The most challenging trips are the ones you remember most. The trips with carnage, characters and challenges. When you work through the dark, you come out into the light.