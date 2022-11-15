The headline says it all, so let’s get to my personally curated news roundup.
Irony Department
Here's some good news and some bad news. Norwegian energy firm Equinor has begun churning out power on the country's first and largest offshore floating wind farm. The project will eventually reach a system capacity of 88 megawatts. Turbines are floating on the ocean, where it's up to 985 feet deep. The wind farm is about 90 miles off the coast of Norway, which is handy because the electricity generated by the wind farm will be used to power oil and gas drilling rigs in the North Sea.
Record set for hanging around
I'm sure you've already heard about this, but last weekend a dude named Sonny Molina from Illinois shattered a world record while raising cash for a local charity. The surgical nurse apparently attempted the record for the most lanyards around a neck in tribute to the health care system for which he works. Details are still coming in, but last Saturday, Molina put 509 hospital lanyards around his neck — making him look like a new sprout emerging from a hacked-off tree trunk. And yes, he is THAT Sonny Melina that holds other Guinness Book of World Records credentials, including the most ultrasounds completed in a month and the longest distance walking barefoot on Lego bricks.
Keeping abreast of Bezos
Jeff Bezos just awarded Dolly Parton with the Bezos Courage and Civility Award. Dolly, who everyone loves and always has and will, promised to put the $100 million to good use. Apparently Parton Tweeted, “I try to put my money where my heart is. I will do my best to do good things with this money.”
But you never know if it was really her, since celebrity imposters are flooding Twitter with fake accounts and fake tweets to go with them. Speaking of billionaires, Elon Musk purchased Twitter for a cool $44 billion. Now the kids in the playhouse are paying $8 bucks for official verification badges and pretending to be everyone from Musk himself to Kari Lake, whose fake account announced that she lost her election. Everyone knows that Lake will accept the results of her election only if she wins. Yawn.
In related news, just in time for the holidays, Amazon is reportedly planning on cutting 10,000 employees. Not to be outdone, Facebook is cutting 11,000. This comes in the wake of Musk firing half of his approximately 7,500 employees at Twitter — and he's already talking about bankruptcy.
COVID comeback?
My coworker just came down with COVID, and according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, cases are on the rise again. In the last couple of weeks, the case count has gone up 10%. In an odd coincidence, only 10% of the U.S. population has had the latest booster shot.
This news comes as two new sub-variants are marching across the country. These ones have scary names, like BQ.1.1 and BQ.1. Reported cases are topping 40,000, but that's apparently an undercount because not everyone with a positive home test reports it to the government. When I read this news, I went right down to the clinic for a booster. I'm hoping to enjoy the joys of the holidays without sending any of my senior friends down to the hospital with BQ1.1.
Can you say supercentenarian?
Speaking of seniors, Iowa resident Bessie Hendricks is the oldest living person in the U.S., having celebrated 115 years on earth on Nov. 7. What's truly remarkable is that Bessie, the fourth-oldest person in the world, does not look a day over 110. She was born in 1907 and was surrounded by friends and family on the remarkable occasion.
For the woman who has almost everything
Last but certainly not least, Nordstrom — which my mom always called “the mothership” — has a new women's winter coat that will attract lots of attention, but probably may not be warm enough for Aspen's coldest snaps. Who cares when you look fabulous?
The bad news? The “Oversize Down Cape Coat” costs $4,575. The good news? Shipping is free.
The sale page on the Nordstrom website assures that “Rick Owens's designs are unmistakably his, featuring bold sculptural elements and evocative draping, folding and wrapping.”
You can say that again! Owens has thrown out the rule that “form follows function.” The puffy, white coat ends well above the knees, letting your shapely legs go blue in a snowstorm. But at least you won't need gloves: The arms are so long that they drag on the ground for about the last foot of sleeve. If you have to ask, you can't afford it. And yes, this item is dry-clean only.
Share your good news with Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com.