There’s never a dull moment on Interstate 70, especially through Glenwood Canyon. It’s not an easy road to go down or around. It’s a combination of crucial artery, crapshoot gambling risk, engineering marvel and stunning nature show.
Going around is not easy. On a recent drive, I-70 was closed in both directions due to an accident, and I found a way to take Cottonwood Pass over to Gypsum. I’m here to tell you that the only thing worse than piloting through the construction zones in Glenwood Canyon is pounding the dusty washboards on Cottonwood Pass, stuck behind someone towing a 30-foot RV trailer.
And gambling? One look at the roadway through the canyon in either direction reveals the battle scars of boulders, chunks, rocks, scree, stones, asteroids and accidents that have rained down havoc from above. I don’t know whether to drive 80 mph to get the hell out of there as soon as possible or to go 30 in the left lane, looking up, ready to dodge.
Why the left lane? Because the right lane is ruined. If you spend any time in the right lane in and approaching Glenwood Canyon, be ready for new tires, wheels, balljoints, swing arms, tie rods, steering columns, front-end attachments and windshields.
Vail Pass is in similar condition, maybe worse. Deep ruts force you and the semis into open, bottomless pits that are probably writhing with snakes when and if you get to the bottom. I drive the left lane, which also means I have to drive faster (stay right except to pass).
Kind of like the state is slowly opening up after stay-at-home restrictions, the canyon is partially opening up after months of two-lane traffic during the Glenwood Canyon Surface Improvements project.
I’m not sure what a thin-bonded polyester concrete overlay is going to do for surface conditions, especially in the right lane, but it has a nice ring to it. Except for the thin part. I’m not an engineer or even a Lego engineer, but I have a hunch that if a thin-bonded polyester concrete overlay is good, a thick-bonded polyester concrete overlay is better.
We’ll see. Through Glenwood Canyon, big objects hit the road surface like space junk hits the moon. It’s going to be hard to maintain the road. It’s day to day. But all will be revealed in October when the six-mile stretch is expected to be fully open.
Until October we will be dealing with unexpected road conditions. If you are driving the detour west, I strongly advise taking the small, temporary “BUMP” sign to heart, especially if you are towing something or driving a rickety RV or both. I saw a fully-loaded, 16-foot raft on a trailer fly through the air after hitting the bump, more like jump, doing the speed limit.
Now I’m hip. I put on the hazard lights, and slow down to about 20 mph in an effort to save my equipment from a sound thrashing. If you do this, be prepared for drivers behind you to not notice that you are slowing down. You may have to swerve at the last minute.
I recently had a leaf spring fail on my trailer and was forced to make emergency, creative maneuvers to avoid clogging the whole damn interstate and inconveniencing half the country. I ended up backing down an entrance on the other side of the highway. Harrowing!
Under the best conditions with all lanes open on a sunny day, driving the canyon calls for a level of alert that most people do not use on the road. Even though there is not much cell service in the canyon you will still see people frantically checking their Twitter feed or whatever while going 70.
And, for some reason, retired Americans prefer massive RVs. It’s not unusual to see a 75-year-old guy barreling down the road in a bus towing a jeep. More than ever we have to pretend the other guy does not see us, because chances are, they don’t.
So, yes, I breathe a sigh of relief every time I clear the canyon. I expect delays, accidents, rockfalls and roadkill and thank my lucky stars when all I have to deal with are potholes the size of small, outdoor hot tubs.