The Aspen City Council is setting priorities and will work toward addressing key issues like mobility, affordable housing, community building and health, customer-focused government, protecting the environment and prioritizing infrastructure and maintenance for aging facilities, in that order.
I'm supportive of that and wish them luck with these ambitious ideas. Putting mobility first is brave and big. It ties in with all the other goals and if you fix the gridlock, you fix a lot. What is preventing a mobility solution? Too many tailpipes downtown (TMTD).
So far, nibbling around the edges has provided no relief. Paid parking? Nope. More expensive paid parking? Nope. More shuttles? Nope. Growth moratoria? Nada.
It's time to address the elephants in the room … rich people who like to ride in their luxury vehicles by themselves … SUV rentals pouring into town from the airport … employees from Silt to Basalt commuting every day for a chance to take a slice of Fat City … construction and delivery vehicles fanning out in all directions.
There's only so much cream the cup of Aspen will hold. And if you ask me, no amount of four-laning, S-curve-straightening, cut-and-covering or bus-laning will provide any egress. Rich people who own luxury vehicles will not ride public transportation unless there's no other option. The first indicator of this is the amount of private jets lining the tarmac at Sardy Field. Take the bus? No thank you.
Monster rides for folks coming in on commercial flights? Step right up to the counter for your four-wheel-drive gas hog.
Employees from Silt getting on transit with their mops and tools? Hard to picture.
The Roaring Fork Valley already enjoys an award-winning transit system. Even if it were improved to our wildest dreams it wouldn't do much to reduce TMTD.
Aspen Mountain is the only world-class ski resort that I can think of that does not have a parking lot. That alone adds to people's confusion and frustration. Reducing the amount of parking or how long people can park or making it more expensive to park has only punished the bootless and unhorsed who are merely trying to come to town to do their work.
Some commuters are interested in parking at Brush Creek and riding their bikes in but there is no appetite to make that safe and efficient.
Stopping the privileged from choking town is the low-hanging fruit here, but they will never be slowed until the pavement peels up under the heat of climate change and the roads become impassable. I have long advocated for a limit to TMTD, even to the point of putting up a gate and only letting a safe amount in. Don't laugh, there are resorts that are car-free.
What are the nicest parts of Aspen? The Cooper and Hyman pedestrian malls. The parks. The trails where motors are excluded. More of that would make Aspen great again. Little stuff like realigning parking spaces and improving bike access is good but will never make a dent in TMTD.
IMHO reducing TMTD will take drastic action, action that no governing body will have the permission or stomach to take. When Basalt went for a downtown bypass, people flipped out and predicted the death of local businesses. Highway 82 used to go right through town. That brave move made Basalt tolerable and pleasant. Glenwood Springs’ residents have resisted a similar solution for decades.
As the world spins past the tipping point of climate change, we don't have time to replace all the Aspen tailpipes with electric Hummers. Working on the other priorities without real solutions to the first one is folly and will gobble up countless hours. Improving and expanding the already pretty good multimodal transportation system in the valley will help but to really tackle the problem we can't take little nibbles out of the hands that feed. We will need to take big chunks.
Imagine the whining.