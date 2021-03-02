It’s been cold recently, which could be seen as good news, especially considering it’s winter.
So, I did what most people who are freezing do. I headed north. The great white north.
The first three days pushing through Colorado, Wyoming, Idaho, Washington and Oregon featured snow showers, snow flurries, blowing and drifting snow, icing bridges, mist and occasional ground blizzards. Now I’m on the run back to the crisp air of the Colorado Rockies.
My traveling companion, 25 pounds of shelter dog joy named “Chooch,” hangs in there for some pretty long days on the road.
We got lucky in Wyoming when after gassing up we spied an abandoned real estate office where the electric hookup was still alive and heaven sent. Chooch stayed cozy as the little space heater kept the small RV “Escape Pod” comfy. We awoke at dawn to 5 inches of fresh and a nearby plow reminded us it was time to move on.
The next night just before moonrise we scouted an abandoned grocery store. The outlets were still hot so we hooked up for another night of survival of the fittest. At night we walked the streets of a tough little Idaho town with lots of Dodge Rams with tailpipes as big around as medium pumpkins. I think there was a small group of local roughnecks just cruising back and forth through town.
That night at the grocery store we ignored the towing warning sign and hunkered down in our heated capsule.
Getting down to sea level after months of acclimation at 7,500 feet is like swimming in honey. The air is thick and warm down there. And without getting too intimate, I don’t feel so dry and itchy. The air is, in a word, moist. Some people hate the word moist. But I like it and not just because it rhymes with hoist.
Of course the moist ruins the open box of Cap’n Crunch but other than that, feels good. Climbing back up the mountain to the cold, dry perch is a lot harder than going down where there’s so much wet atmosphere.
I’m always hearing about America’s crumbling infrastructure but I’m here to tell you that there is some fabulous infrastructure out there and most of it is in pretty good shape. If all you drive is Highway 82 and Interstate 70, then yes, the infrastructure is crumbling.
The nicest roads in the West are apparently in Oregon. The highways are smooth, beautifully painted and free of litter. Signs are there to gently remind you that handheld device use is prohibited. Very civilized. The whole state is nicely groomed and an appealing place to drive around.
I’m looking forward to getting back to the hills but not looking forward to the high, dry, bumpy boulevards of I-70 and Highway 82.
Steve Skinner urges you to go north. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.