Don’t like my dog? Chances are that I won’t like you.
Chooch is an excellent judge of character. If he’s wagging or, better yet, wagging and barking, or best yet, wagging in a vigorous circular motion and barking, that means he loves you and we are going to be friends.
Thankfully, Chooch gives just about everyone a chance before he feels any rejection, so the door is wide open. Don’t get me wrong. I understand that there are cat people out there and some people just loathe pets. But some display outright hostility and they can go straight to the doghouse as far as I’m concerned.
And, obviously, some dogs are not able to be social through no fault of their own. A neighbor in Redstone had three large hound dogs that were housebound day and night with rare five-minute forays outside for bowel relief. When I’d see them walking, the dogs would be straining at the leash, trying to get at me and my dog with a wild look in their eyes and a touch of foam on the lip. I did not blame the dogs for their horrific attitudes. They were pent-up, wild hound dogs.
Dog ownership is a big responsibility. Some people are not up to it but still need to fill the house with dogs. Being a person in this day and age is hard enough. Adding responsibility for one or more additional sentient beings is a big commitment. Some are not equipped and the dogs often suffer.
When someone’s dog is jumping all over you or chasing and gnashing teeth at your pet in the dog park and the “owner” says, “He just wants to play,” you can rest assured that this is one such dog owner.
Look at it from Chooch's perspective. You are minding your own business in the dog park, sniffing starfish and marking territory when another dog breaks protocol and starts running you over for “fun.” Sometimes you don’t want to be another’s rag doll. You didn’t ask to be born in the first place and getting tossed around like a toy adds insult to injury.
It’s always the bad eggs that bring on the adult supervision. You hear about run-ins between dogs and dogs and dogs and people and dogs and wildlife in various hotspots in the valley, from Smuggler, the Rio Grande Trail, city streets and other remote footpaths and natural attractions.
Apples don’t fall far from trees. On May 25, 2020, Christian Cooper, an African-American birdwatcher in the Ramble section of New York City’s Central Park was merrily observing some of the nearly 280 species of birdlife in the park when he encountered Anglo lady Amy Cooper (no relation). He asked Ms. Cooper to follow the law and put the dog on a leash but she resisted and eventually escalated the incident by calling the cops, saying she was being threatened by an “African-American man.”
Mr. Cooper caught everything on his phone and the rest is viral internet history. Ms. Cooper is out of a job and her poor dog is probably paying the price. If she had just complied or had the dog on a leash in the first place. this incident would never have taken place. For all the harm “smartphones” have done to the human race, the advent of the camera has certainly exposed a lot of rotten behavior out there.
Germans are a serious people. They take their dogs seriously. German Shepherds? Serious. Having owned one I can confirm that they live up to their reputation of being obedient, intelligent, curious, loyal, alert, confident, watchful and courageous. But only when they are handled properly.
Germany’s agriculture minister, Julia Klöckner, has just announced a new law that will require pet owners to properly care for their dogs. This would never fly in ’Merica where we are free to do as we please with our pets. But, starting next year, Germans will be required to walk their pets for two hours per day (or let them out to run around). Dogs may not be left alone all day, and tethering a dog for a long period of time is strictly verboten! The nation’s 9.5 million dogs are wagging their tails in approval but some are already foaming at the idea.
According to the Guardian, Saskia Ludwig, who sits on the state assembly for Brandenburg in Potsdam, said the current heatwave made it unsuitable for dogs to be out in the heat. She tweeted: “VOLUNTARY DISCLOSURE: I will not be taking my Rhodesian Ridgeback for two rounds of walks in 32 degrees (Celsius) heat, rather we will jump in the river for a refreshing cool down instead.”
She’s missing the point but that’s what we silly humans do … make it about our civil liberties, not the party that is being protected. We must have freedom, freedom, freedom, even at the expense of others or our own pets.
Meanwhile, I'll do my best to follow the German protocols. Chooch deserves it and so do the other 89.7 million dogs in the USA who depend on us for their survival.
