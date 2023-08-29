Sometimes you just have to get out of Dodge and see what you can find within what I like to call “striking distance.”
I followed my nose last week, and my dog “Chooch” and I ended up in the northeastern tip of Wyoming. We spent a few days slowing down and watching a forest of ponderosa pines sway and grow.
Lately, I have been trying to see beyond myself and discover what nature is doing right in front of me. There is too much to learn, but some stuff is obvious. Like when the earth is left alone, balance happens. When ground is disturbed, invasive plants and soil erosion are common. Restoration is way more challenging than leaving earth alone in the first place.
A developer built a spec home next to my house. He took a Bobcat to the sage, rabbitbrush, native grasses and shrubs. He then built the house and it went up for sale. It was sold to a nice couple, but now they are facing a monumental task of dealing with switchgrass, thistles, burr bushes and the like. Just across from them the vacant land holds a balance and the vegetation is far more hospitable.
At this time of year, I have to walk the dog very carefully or he will wind up covered in tiny burrs and pointy grass seeds that can work down into his tender ears.
I walked through the ponderosa forest and found the floor covered in soft grass and sweet needles. There is oak brush and aspen trees. Squirrels dig the seeds out of the ponderosa cones and leave a little midden pile, a telltale sign of recent feeding. In several places along the trail, the monstrous evergreens have fallen over from wind and weight. Climbing over the midway point gives a new perspective on what's up there in the canopy.
A lot of the ponderosas I see are dripping with black moss or “bear hair.” I've seen this moss described as “very edible,” but it doesn't look like something you'd tuck into a big plate of. Early indigenous Americans used it in the emergency food kit, and folklore speaks of natives referring to it as the hair from coyote, food for followers of the coyote.
Wolf moss, a lichen that looks yummy, is actually toxic to most animals and can be found on the ponderosa, so talk to a forager before making any moss soup.
Indigenous cultures used the ponderosa for food, fuel and fiber, never wasting. The seeds are edible and the pitch was used for medicine and ceremony. The large, heavy, straight trunks made solid and dependable dugout canoes.
The trees in my forest are profoundly straight and tall. Most have a furry crown of bright-green needle bunches that point straight up as they grow. Many do not have any branches until two thirds of the way up there. Just trunk and tree. My ponderosas are closing in on 100 feet tall. Juveniles. The largest ponderosa is in Oregon and stands more than 268 feet high.
As I sit in the forest I notice that all manner of bugs, birds and beasts are lurking in the pines. I realize that they have names and relationships that I will have to study to understand. But on some basic level, I can see that they are all singing some type of harmony that I have to listen for. The sound comes in waves. For a while there is silence, but then the mewling of some lovesick bird starts up and is heard throughout the forest. Squirrels chime in. Butterflies scoot by, their wings pushing just enough air to make a swooshing sound. Even dragonflies get in on the action.
The wind sighs through ponderosa. Unlike the quaking aspen, the sound of wind in ponderosa is distinctly smooth and low. The trees themselves sway in the breeze and I'm forced to wonder why more of them have not fallen down around me like pixie sticks.
What can I learn from just being present with the ponderosa? Stand up straight. Bend and flex but do it with good posture. Be a good host. Let the wind blow through you. Grow a thick skin to stay warm in the darkness of winter. Grow fast and try to last. Stand. Smile. Reach for the sun.
I planted a ponderosa in my yard this summer. It died quickly. On the same day I planted two Doug fir tree babies. They are thriving under the same conditions. I have a lot to learn.