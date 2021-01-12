“All politics is local,”so goes the phrase commonly attributed to former Speaker of the House Tip O'Neill.
In a bizarre twist, one of the participants in last week's raid on the Capitol died as he reached up to take down O'Neill's portrait. His wife denies that the Taser in his pocket went off and shocked him in his unmentionables, but to quote a famous politician, “That's what they're saying.”
Our local representative, newly elected Republican Colorado Third Congressional District representative Lauren Boebert was in the thick of things. Just before the perimeter to the Capitol was breached, she was making her first appearance before the chamber, claiming that the election was stolen, that she was objecting to the electoral college certification and that her constituents were outside — and not outside skiing.
Earlier in the morning she tweeted, “Today is 1776.”
That year marks the official start of the American Revolution, when 6,800 Americans were killed, 6,100 injured and about 20,000 were taken prisoner. Oddly, it's estimated that 17,000 lost their lives to disease. War and disease.
She was declaring war on every single person in her district that didn't vote for her; she was excited about the war.
Some say she participated in the raid by tweeting out House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's location just as the raid began, letting the marauders into the chamber through her eyes and phone.
“We were locked in the House Chambers. The speaker has been removed from the chamber.”
To whom is she tweeting? The folks back home? Doesn't look good.
If she was tipping off the bad guys, she's already thrown out her oath to defend the constitution. Section 3 of the 14th amendment seems pretty clear:
“Section 3. No person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military, under the United States … shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof. But Congress may by a vote of two-thirds of each House, remove such disability.”
Just like the attack on the Capitol, the writing was on the wall and anyone that wanted to could see it coming. In May, Boebert said in a QAnon-friendly podcast, "Everything that I've heard of Q, I hope that this is real. Because it only means that America is getting stronger and better, and people are returning to conservative values."
According to Wikipedia, “QAnon is a disproven and discredited far-right conspiracy theory alleging that a cabal of Satan-worshipping cannibalistic pedophiles is running a global child sex-trafficking ring and plotting against U.S. President Donald Trump, who is fighting the cabal.”
Huh?
In an opinion piece in the Colorado Sun on Jan. 10, Mario Nicolais wrote, “If Boebert does not understand the weight and significance of her words, then maybe she should begin attending the funerals of the men and women who will likely die following her lead.”
To quote some famous activists: “LOCK HER UP!”
She could be in good company if they lock up the others, including the president who called for vigilantes to “fight like hell.”
“If you don't fight like hell, you're not going to have a country anymore,” POTUS told his followers at a rally. He tossed in another quick lie, promising that he was going down to the Capitol with those followers. Instead, he went to a festive watch party.
Obviously, Boebert was caught up in the pageantry and spectacle of a movement she was convinced was going to succeed that day. She was emboldened by loud voices in her echo chamber of QAnon conspiracy theories.
A majority of our neighbors in this district voted for Boebert, apparently because of her strident support of gun rights.
No one is coming for anyone's guns, especially white people's guns. That was apparent as the chamber filled with gun-toting revolutionaries, some carrying guns and zip-tie handcuffs often used for restraining hostages.
We don't need someone to go to Washington, D.C. to further our gun rights — not right now, while 4,000 Americans a day are dying from a pandemic emergency. Not while the economy is on the ropes, especially for those not cashing in on the stock market. She exudes anger when what we need is smarts and compassion.
She is reminding us all that you get what you vote for. Our district voted in a partisan “hatetriot” who is an expert at nothing except for spewing lies, alienating many of her constituents and holstering a handgun on her impossibly tight jeans.
“I don't go to work in a motorcade or armored car, I am my best security,” Boebert said.
I doubt it. Welcome to the big city.
Steve Skinner thinks Boebert is a loose cannon. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.