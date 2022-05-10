Those are the five words that every small dog owner least wants to hear. But hear it we do, with monotonous regularity. The words often come on the heels of a large, gallomping dog tossing my dog around like a chew toy. Playing takes two, and sometimes small dogs don’t want to play a one-way game of stomp and toss.
Aggressive play is bad enough — and I suppose it is a chance you take when you go to a dog park where owners are allowed to let their dogs run and “play” with wild abandon.
Regular readers of this column know that my life is ruled by my fun and playful 25-pound shelter mutt named Chooch. He is my best friend and I tell him that every day. I make him a priority and he gets lots of exercise and eats better than most ordinary Americans. He is mostly cocker-poodle, but I like to say he’s got a bit of shiatsu in him. Sometimes he barks with unbridled excitement at seeing one of his favorite humans or if he spies a fox or ground squirrel out the window.
Chooch is a fine looking dog with soft brown, blond and gray hair and a long tail, which I refer to as his “paintbrush.” He has bottomless brown eyes, which are best not stared into, lest you fall into a trance and give him what he wants — namely whatever food you have within reach. He is motivated by food and not afraid to use his hypnotic, unblinking pools to bend your will.
His most fetching trait is a set of hopelessly long eyelashes, which threaten to lift him off the ground if he does choose to blink. When women discover the lashes, they often drop all inhibitions and move in close to marvel at his stunning handsomeness. Chooch is a real conversation starter, especially when the eyelashes are noticed. Without him, I’d probably live a pretty isolated existence.
And play? Sure, Chooch just wants to play. He doesn’t like being trampled, but he’s not gun shy at all. He will willingly get into intimate sniffing positions on all but the most aggressive animals. He’s curious and uninhibited. This has served him well over his first decade of life, and I rarely worry about him encountering other animals. He gets along with everyone in the playground.
But in the last few months, my precious Chooch has been viciously attacked twice. In the first instance, I was walking into a ski rental shop. Chooch was on a short leash and dogs are allowed in the business. I opened the front door and before we could walk in, three dogs stormed out the door and one went right for Chooch, sinking its fangs into Chooch’s tender and beautiful back. We never made it in the door. The dog that attacked was the owner’s dog, so I was a little surprised that that’s how the customers are greeted.
The owner muttered something about this not happening before and adding that his dog sometimes had issues with small dogs. I had to go right to the vet for examinations and medications. The vet had seen several dogs that had been attacked by the same “pet.” The owner later sent me a note offering to pay the vet bill and checking up on Chooch, which was nice. I gently suggested that he tether his pet in the store to avoid such encounters and he replied that he would “consider it.” Absurd. Frustrating. Never going back again.
Last week, I was stopping by a friend’s place to pick something up off her porch. She had COVID, so I wasn’t going to make human contact. I pulled up into the cul-de-sac and let Chooch out so he could do his business. He had been locked in the car for a few hours and was eager to mark a few bushes in the quiet neighborhood. His paws had barely hit the ground when my friend’s Collie mix charged up the driveway and immediately bit down on Chooch’s head. It took all my strength to pull this monster off Chooch, who was crying out in pain and visibly injured, blood pouring out of his ear. I threw him back in the car and rang the doorbell to inform the owner that her dog had viciously attacked my best friend.
She acted very surprised and said that her dog “had never done this before.” It was off to the emergency room again. When I told the vet what happened, I mentioned that the owner said that this was out of the blue and had never attacked before.
“That’s what they all say,” she said matter-of-factly. Sure enough, when I was talking to a neighbor he informed me that that dog had attacked “every dog in the neighborhood.” When I was collecting on the vet bill I suggested to the owner that she tether or fence in her dog as this was a regular occurrence. Needless to say, she did not agree and said that her dog hadn’t done this in a long time. Of course I have to take some responsibility, as my dog was off leash. But he has never attacked any other dog.
I have learned my lesson and so has Chooch. I beg you, if you have an aggressive dog (and you know who you are), take responsibility and keep it under control, even if it “just wants to play.”
Chooch is recovering nicely. Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com