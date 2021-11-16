Why not, in this small-town newspaper, write about innocent things like the health benefits of pets? Especially cats and dogs. Well, here goes.
Evidence that sharing your life with a pet is beneficial to your mental and physical health is but a mouse click away. And after doing a little digging around in the internet yard, I discovered that I would probably be extremely wobbly without my dog, Chooch.
“Pets, especially dogs and cats, can reduce stress, anxiety and depression, ease loneliness, encourage exercise and playfulness, and even improve your cardiovascular health. Caring for an animal can help children grow up more secure and active,” Helpguide.org advises.
Pets come with great responsibility, which can double or triple if it's just you and your pet. Great responsibility gives you something to rise up to: You have to think about your pet when it comes time to make plans. Gotta take the dog for a walk.
Chooch doesn't like being left alone, and who can blame him? I think about this when I make a move. If I can take him, I will. If he's not invited, I'm much less likely to go. That's not always easy or convenient, but I think he appreciates my consideration.
And for the record, we are together. You don't like him, we probably won't like you.
Dogs and cats are the mainstream pets, but apparently other kinds of pets are good for you, too. I almost had my eye pecked out by a pet parrot on Christmas Eve once. I thought we were friends — I mean, he was on my shoulder and that attack was a violation. No more parrots for me.
But people keep fish, tarantulas, birds, snakes and salamanders. Apparently, gazing at fish in a tank can reduce muscle tension and lower your pulse.
As the holidays approach and the supply chain snaps, maybe giving the gift of a pet is all we have left. Check with the local shelters and test drive a new old cat. Unfortunately, some people treat shelter pets like Amazon orders — if it's not perfect, it's going back. Having a pet is a commitment of time, a long-term commitment.
Some parrots can live more than 60 years, so don't give one of those unless you are absolutely sure that the gift would be welcomed for years and years. Besides, we are a long way from the tropics. And even though it's getting pretty warm in these parts, a cockatoo is still way out of its element in the high country. It pays to be considerate of other pets in the house. Birds and cats don't always get along and cats like fish, too.
Remember the Disney classic, “Lady and the Tramp?” Two siamese cats are watching the fishbowl while they sing:
“Do you see that thing swimming round and round?
Maybe we can reach on in and make it drown.
If we sneaking up upon it carefully.
There will be head for you and a tail for me.”
Probably culturally inappropriate now, but there is some truth to the cat-fish dynamic.
Having a dog could be the most fitting pet for our mountain lifestyle. They are like a fashion accessory if you do it right. A well-trained German Shepherd or a service dog in a handbag, they both work up here. The possibilities are endless. Some dogs don't need nothing. But Xolos, the Mexican skin dogs, need a thick coat when out walking in winter.
Nowadays dogs do everything from bomb sniffing to butt sniffing. Pets are dope. Want to elevate your dopamine and serotonin? Play with Fluffy.
Studies show that it takes about five months of snuggling with that shelter dog before full benefits, including lowered blood pressure, are realized.
People who do not have their own lives together should not impulsively get a pet. Pets amplify and reflect the condition of their owners, and if you are on the verge of flipping your lid, it's possible that your pit bull is, too.
Irresponsible pet owners are most likely to say, “It's OK, he just wants to play,” as their 100-pound Labradoodle stomps your little dog then tries to jump on you. That's not relaxing at all.
Steve Skinner loves his Chooch. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.