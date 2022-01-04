I think that the riskiest activity nearly all of us participate in is driving these mean streets. Highway 82. Highway 133. Interstate 70. Glenwood Canyon. Cottonwood Pass. Independence Pass.
As I write this on Monday, Jan. 3, I-70 through Glenwood Canyon is closed in both directions because of an accident involving 17 vehicles. Fifteen cars got tangled up with a couple of semis, one of which is pictured jackknifed across the icy track. Photographs reveal a lot of ice on the irregular surface. Injuries were reported.
On a sunny day in June, you are taking your chances going through the canyon, never mind a winter day with glare ice reflecting bright sunshine. Burn scars from last year's wildfire add to the potential for rock and mudslides. A little rain is all it takes.
The older I get, the more terrifying this road becomes. You have to have a strategy. Mine usually includes staying in the left lane because the right lane has enough potholes to destroy the most robust wheels and tires. I usually try to go as fast as safety allows, mostly to get the hell out of the way before the next boulder comes crashing down or the next semi comes careening into the wrong lane.
In April 2019, trucker Rogel Aguilera-Mederos lost his brakes on I-70 and crashed into stopped traffic, killing four people and injuring dozens of others in an accident that involved 28 vehicles. He panicked and hurtled past several runaway truck exits.
The 26-year-old was recently sentenced to a 110-year prison term. Truckers took to TikTok to stand in solidarity with Aguilera-Mederos, announcing a Colorado boycott because of what many considered to be an excessive sentence. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis agreed and has since commuted the sentence to 10 years, so I guess the boycott is off.
Personally, I was happy to hear of the boycott but anecdotally I did not detect a downtick in truck traffic in my travels across the state in the last two weeks. Fewer trucks? Sounds good.
Last Tuesday, an elk herd found a way through an allegedly defective wildlife fence and wandered out onto a snowy Highway 82 at night. A RFTA bus and another private vehicle came upon them in the dark snowstorm, and 10 elk were killed. As horrible as this was, no human injuries were reported. This could have been so much worse.
Colorado is home to the largest elk population in the world, and encountering them on the roadways is not all that unusual. A small car or truck going 60 mph is no match for an animal weighing upwards of 1,100 pounds. Now we have moose everywhere — and they are even larger.
I just drove to Minneapolis and back and drove through some challenging conditions involving high winds and white knuckles. I even had a tire blow out and had to make emergency repair maneuvers. It's a jungle out there. People were mostly behaving, but all it takes is one eager skier to pass at the wrong time and everything turns to hell. And yes, people are still gazing into their smartphones in all conditions.
I was just reading about the potential for traffic woes in the Roaring Fork Valley in 2022. Starting in April, CDOT is planning on resurfacing and revising the roadway from the airport into town. This includes a complete reconstruction of the roundabout into Aspen. They are going to use high-durability concrete instead of the asphalt that falls apart under current conditions and usage. These projects are going to have major impacts on folks coming and going from Aspen.
I moved to Aspen in 1982 and have heard it all when it comes to the entrance to Aspen. The traffic is biblical and has been for decades. A number of solutions have been proposed but most of them involve getting the same amount of vehicles into town more efficiently. I'm no rocket scientist, but overflowing town in a different spot doesn't sound like a good idea. Small town, big traffic.
I support building a moat and a gate to allow 10,000 vehicles per day into town based on a lottery system. You don't get a ticket, you don't get in unless you use public transportation. Because, if you think about it, the only way to eliminate gridlock in Aspen is to have fewer vehicles coming over the Maroon Creek Bridge. Or we could do it Aspen style and sell entry tickets to the top 10,000 highest bidders.
Steve Skinner is watching out for the other guy. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.