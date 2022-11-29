I’m not exactly living in the death zone, but for much of my life I have lived at altitude. Now I live at close to 8,000 feet. Every couple of years or so, I head down the hill to see what it feels like to breathe at sea level. I’m approaching what a lot of you young whippersnappers would call old age, and I can tell you that sea level gives a fogey like me a new spring in the step.
The effects of altitude creep up on you slowly if you are up here all the time. But many ground-level visitors to these here Rockies will attest that going from New Jersey to the top of Highland Bowl can be profound, even for the most agile Zumba enthusiast. Mix in a Jerome burger and a hangover, and it can really push your limits.
Climbing the bowl is a classic Aspen experience, and it can be humiliating to watch old geezers rock past you while you are literally gasping for air. And sleeping? A quick trip up from down can make you feel like the lungs are just not getting any O2.
The opposite is true when you go down. Drinking in the air is a real, delicious delight. A luxury that you may have forgotten about, even.
Sometimes when I try to sleep at altitude, my body wakes me up and reminds me that I need to gulp down some deep breaths just to get back to normal. Combine altitude with a light dose of central sleep apnea, which occurs when your brain doesn't send proper signals to the muscles that control breathing, and you are in for a sleepless night. My brain has a mind of its own, and this happens to me on occasion at altitude. Getting old ain't for the aged.
Visitors to the high country are to be forgiven for experiencing altitude issues. It happens. Science. So what, exactly, is happening? Don’t blame yourself or even your slovenly ways. Once you go over 6,900 feet, your body’s ability to saturate oxyhemoglobin drops fast. If you hang around long enough, you will acclimatize to a certain degree. Most experts say that it takes about four days for a normal human to begin to acclimatize. In the short term, most people’s lungs will increase the breathing depth and rate. I call this heavy breathing, but that’s not a scientific term.
The formula for adaptation is complex, but if you are coming from sea level to an altitude of 13,000 feet, it’s going to take you more than 45 days to adapt. The formula says that you multiply the altitude in kilometers by 11.4 days. So if you are overweight and showing up for a short trip to Aspen from sea level, forget about it. You don’t have time to catch your breath. Head to the oxygen bar and go shopping.
There are drugs that can help, and this is America. So ask your doctor if acetazolamide is right for you.
Once, when I was planning a trip to Bolivia — where the airport in La Paz is over 12,000 feet — I spent a lot of time on Independence Pass trying to get my callouses up. But when the plane hit the ground I found myself stumbling around looking for my luggage like a drunk in the alley after an all-night bender. Our voyage took us over passes that topped 16,000 feet, and I felt like a lead zeppelin.
For perspective, the effective oxygen percentage in New Jersey is 20.9%. In Aspen (7,907 feet), it’s 15.4%; in La Paz, Bolivia (11,942 feet), it’s 13.2%; and at the peak of Mt. Everest (29,029 feet), it’s 6.9%. Anything over 26,000 feet is considered the “death zone,” where the amount of oxygen is insufficient to support humans for any length of time.
So if you are here for a visit and you find yourself heaving just going up the steps to your orchestra seats at the Wheeler Opera House, it’s not your fault. It’s the altitude. Take your time. And relax, it’s Aspen.
