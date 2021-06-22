We have plenty of density around here, just not in the housing department. If you look at the valley using a wide-angle lens you will see that attempts to provide employee, affordable and resident-occupied housing have been way more successful than nearby resort communities that are waiting for the private sector to build attainable housing. That does not work. Local efforts like the new development in Carbondale are great but nowhere near enough to meet the need.
Aspen is still thriving but thick traffic and lack of affordable housing makes it thrive with pollution and one percenters. I would argue that Aspen thrived more between 1955 and 1995 when a ski bum could find a place to live and a job. Funky people were on the streets mixing it up with Texans and celebrities.
I’m not bitter. I still love Aspen. I think that building employee housing in and around town would vitalize things. Employees are not muggers, rapists, drug addicts and bums. They appreciate being in this beautiful place as much as anyone. They are skiers and riders, nature lovers, musicians, teachers, nonprofit workers, firemen, first responders, law enforcement, luggage handlers and artists. Local housing will not sacrifice anything except maybe a little of the daily traffic jam.
People who want to live and work here don't have the same choices as those with second homes and buckets of gold. They want to live and work here and catch some of the dust falling out of the buckets. Do we really need them to drive from New Castle for that “choice?”
Let's put in some central housing for worker-bees. It won't ruin town.
Thoughts on climate
We are back in the smoke zone. First it was Utah and Arizona but now local fires have erupted. The climate has changed and we are experiencing record drought for another year. It's been hot.
And red dust? Yes. It’s coming out of the desert. The desert that has further dried up from climate change. The fragile cryptobiotic soil that took thousands of years to form has been disturbed. One glimpse of the area near Grand Junction from the air shows thousands, nay millions, of disturbances, roads, wellpads, pipeline trenches and more. The desert down the hill from Aspen has been disturbed and is now blowing onto our precious snowpack.
Desertification is real and coming to a snowpack near you. It’s already here. Desertification is defined as persistent degradation of dryland ecosystems.
We are paying for the follies of the past right now and according to Mother Nature, it’s about to get a whole lot worse. We have crisscrossed and scraped up the nearby deserts for energy extraction. We’ve taken our precious western water and mixed it with chemicals to get the goo out faster. Then we truck the poison water away and inject it into wells to be taken out of the ecosystem forever.
This has been done not for our own energy independence but for commodification of our finite resources. The goal is to be an energy exporter. Our country used to have this messy work done out of sight in other countries that don’t regulate clean air and water but that’s all changed. Now the spills, degradation and disasters are happening in our waters and on our lands.
The fact that the Keystone XL Pipeline has been halted seems unreal after a mighty contingent of Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Water Protectors and thousands of supporters couldn’t keep it out of their territory.
Another disastrous Canadian tar sands pipeline project called “Line 3” is being challenged in Minnesota. Processing the thick tar sands goo is three to four times more greenhouse gas intensive than regular old crude oil. We need to slow that project down, not enable it to continue to spoil the planet.
Meanwhile, amid explosive growth in the West, “Lake” Powell is 36% of capacity and expected to drop from there, becoming critical as early as next year. Officials point to a 20-year megadrought.
Construction in Colorado is running red hot and growth is seen as a good thing. Growth needs water and there are some tough choices coming our way sooner than later.
Steve Skinner wants us to tiptoe through the crypto. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.