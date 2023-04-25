Are you a local? Maybe in human terms. But not in geologic terms. We are not even babies yet.
A lot of us take mud season to escape to the desert. Dry out our bones amid the sandstone down among the Brachiopods. Limestone bioherms housing condo associations of marine life from eras and epochs long past. Yet still there to see. And, with a little imagination and accumulated human knowledge we can discern a glimpse into a pre-Jurassic land.
The Roaring Fork Valley is within striking distance of some of the most dramatic desert landscapes on earth … Moab … the Grand Canyon … the Four Corners and the San Juan River Basin. These places were once part of inland seas full of early life. Some of that life, entombed in limestones and shales, have yielded gas and oil and minerals, which is of tremendous interest to humans in a hurry to cash in.
About 300 million years ago the shallow, warm seas that covered the region receded. When you go into one of the above-mentioned canyons, believe it or not you are witnessing the superposition. I have long wanted to use the word superposition in my column and know I have an excuse.
Local river rats may have dropped into these desert canyons on rivers like the Green, the Colorado and the San Juan. For me, this time it’s the San Juan. Back in the 1830s PG (pre-Google), European geologists began naming the various sedimentary rock layers found around the world. Where a similar layer was found anywhere in the world it was assumed that the layer was of a certain age.
This science led to names like the Cambrian Period and the naming of familiar regional formations like Kayenta Formation, Chinle Formation, Moenkopi Formation, the White Rim and the like. A trip down a canyon river is a tour through these layers and formations, the newest on top and the oldest at the bottom. This concept of newer to older is known as the law of superposition.
As I head to the San Juan for a float from Mexican Hat, Utah, to Lake Powell, I am shocked to learn that at least a mile of the top layer of this rock at the top has been blown away to form sand dunes and dirt hundreds of miles away. What that first mile looked like I will never see. But we can still witness that transient top layer in the form of red, sandy dirt that is now coating the Rocky Mountain snowpack and making it melt a month sooner than it might have.
Not to worry. There are still many layers left to observe and wonder at. Thousands of us local boaters have floated the Colorado River past Grand Junction in a region known as Ruby-Horsethief or “Black Rocks.” The black rocks we like to jump off of into the river are exotic, glossy, slick and fluted. These black rocks are some of the oldest rock formations on the surface of the earth and are known as “Vishnu Schist,” roughly 1.75 billion years old.
The San Juan River in Utah used to flow into the Colorado River, unimpeded. In the Grand Canyon humans can still descend into layers of rare and ancient schist. They’ll need a permit. And will have to navigate some damn dams.
The hands of man stepped in and altered the course of geologic history in this area by blocking the silt and mud in the rivers, which were still forming layers of sandstone. The temporary plugs include Navajo Dam on the San Juan and the Glen Canyon Dam, which forms “Lake” Powell.
As we now know, those grand plans of water storage, power generation and recreation have been turned on their heads as our folly has heated the planet and dried up much of the West, causing these waters to become scarce as they evaporate.
These areas were once thought by early white settlers to contain great reserves of oil, which didn’t pan out in the long run, leaving behind a hot, dry and inhospitable region that has become an exotic escape for those of us with time, rubber rafts, shade umbrellas and Yeti coolers, which can keep beer and steaks cold for weeks and weeks in 100-plus temperatures. Technology!
Readers of this column know of my shared frustration as these arid river regions become too popular with other river runners, practically closing off access to these vast landscapes to all but a few lucky or wealthy boaters. Who knew that getting into the superposition in an area as ancient, inhospitable and vast as the Utah desert would be out of reach of most little, tiny humans?
But I’m in elite company this week as I fill the cooler, raise the umbrella and struggle through the desert winds and supercharged temperatures for a short week of solitude. When you look at the grand picture it’s almost silly to practice leave-no-trace camping as someday soon, we too, will be part of the law of superposition. Perhaps distant aliens will name a minute layer of sand in our honor after finding a few Bud Lite canisters and Teslas embedded in a layer of newly formed sandstone.