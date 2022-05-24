It’s getting easier to take a little of Aspen with you wherever you are. I like being able to read the local news and listen to the news, alerts and weather forecasts in real time on Aspen Public Radio wherever I go. It’s important to stay connected to the mothership.
As I write this, I’m trolling Aspen by watching live webcams from a link available online at apsendailynews.com. There’s a camera at Main and Third Streets that shows the Flora Dora Building where I first worked at KSPN in 1982. The studio was upstairs and had a stunning view of Aspen Mountain in all her glory.
On Monday morning, traffic at that intersection was light and the trees were bursting with new leaves and new growth. Springtime in Aspen! Judging from what I see, there’s still a bit of an off-season in Aspen, although it’s not as deep and profound as it once was.
Last Saturday, Aspen postponed its annual Arbor Day activities due to predicted cold temperatures and snow. Huh? Arbor Day is a chance for locals to get trees and information about how to plant them in the springtime Rockies. These activities should be priority No. 1 — never mind the weather — considering the need to address a climate emergency. Every day needs to be Arbor Day these days. It’ll happen.
I’ve always considered Aspenites hale and hearty. They get out there no matter what. I realize that hindsight is 20/20, but last Saturday in Aspen was partly sunny and the temperature reached 46 big juicy degrees, which many of us consider to be T-shirt weather.
Not everyone has had the opportunity to plant a tree, and some people never consider trees at all. To state the obvious, trees have many benefits. According to the Colorado State Forest Service, these benefits include — but are not limited to — providing shade, increasing property values, reducing energy costs, providing wildlife habitat, cleaning air and water and reducing stormwater runoff. If you haven’t seen a bear in a tree, you might not be a local. Look up!
Planting a tree should not be taken lightly. If all goes well, the tree will far outlive the Johnny Appleseed who planted it, so you have to consider placement and longevity. I helped plant some trees in Carbondale a decade ago that are now well established and getting really full. Planting a successful tree is like planting a secret legacy that may last generations.
Choosing a proper site is important. Look up and out. Are there power lines nearby? Underground pipes or utilities? You don’t have to look far to see where things could go if your tree succeeds. When people cut corners or plant trees too close or in a straight line, the results are less than natural. Note to homeowners: Berms with a line of tight pines does not make a pretty hedge; it makes a pretty mess.
Pine trees are not the easiest trees to grow. There are many failures among pine-tree landscape efforts. In my neighborhood, almost all the new plantings from the last couple of years are rusty and dead. Fast-growing deciduous trees can be very rewarding. These include various colorful maples, willows, ash, dogwood and more.
I have one tree in my yard, and it’s a cottonwood that I planted last year. It’s budding now, and I hope she grows a couple of feet this summer. I’ll be getting down to the nursery to plant a couple of others, hopefully something that’s already more than 10 feet tall so I don’t have to wait too long for the joy that comes from a tree that you plant to become established.
You don’t have to wait for the rescheduled Arbor Day celebration in Aspen. You can plant trees now. You don’t have to count on corporations to plant trees with each swipe of your credit card, etc. You can plant them yourself. If you don’t have a yard and want to plant a tree in mine, send me a message. The gift of a tree is a gift that just keeps on giving.
I think we should all participate in addressing climate change. On a micro level, we plant. Our towns and counties should participate in the broader efforts to address and mitigate this mess. I’m past the point where I need to have more evidence. Watching the warm wind blow, enduring wildfires and living under a steady drumbeat of red flag warnings is proof enough that we should all take action now.
Steve Skinner is a tree hugger. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.