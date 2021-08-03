I’m an excellent driver. I guess if you add up enough hair-raising experiences, you grow hair on your white knuckles. Yes, sometimes it’s the other guy that’s the problem. And they say that it's not the destination but the journey where the pleasure lies.
That may be if you are drifting down a lazy river or gliding down a groomed run on 6 inches of fresh. But when the journey takes place on I-70, the destination starts to look real good about halfway between Glenwood Springs and the easternmost tendril in Baltimore.
The 2,151.43-mile track of I-70 can really take you places — but be forewarned, there are other people out there pursuing happiness.
The last time I exited the Roaring Fork Valley, I slithered through the 12.5 miles of Glenwood Canyon without a hiccup. Rain started hitting the windshield just past No Name, so I hit the gas. From what I heard, the gates slammed shut right behind me.
Recently when a mudslide came down and closed I-70 through Glenwood Canyon, a civilian took matters into his own hands and started whipping a commandeered CDOT front loader all over the place, doing the important work of scraping clean the motorway. That’s what I would have done. You work with the tools you have.
Glenwood Canyon is hairy enough, but heading east presents a whole new tally of distractions and destructions. I’m here to testify that the trucking industry is humming along at a high pitch across this great nation. There is a nonstop snake of 18 wheelers barreling up and down and around I-70 day and night.
Amazon Prime delivery trucks block the left lane. “There’s more to Amazon Prime. A truckload more,” could be the next tagline for the brand. There are more of those trucks delivering consumer goods to Americans than you can shake a stick at.
Almost everyone’s in a hurry. Almost all of the truckers on I-70 are professional and adept, but every once in a while you encounter one that’s using the semi as a weapon. I saw a dude doing that, and his tailgating and lane shifting and speeding took my breath away. I fully expected to come upon a fiery wreck after he went smashing past. Who knows what he was on? Never a cop when you need one.
I like to set the cruise control at the speed limit and find my space. I’m driving a 21-foot RV, which is small in America but it feels big to me. I marvel and tremble when I see blind older men plummeting at 75 mph down the highway in a 40-foot, bus-sized RV towing a Jeep.
Billboards can be very distracting. There are a lot of glowing white Jesuses who are said to love us and millions of dollars worth of Christian messaging popping off boards from Kansas to Ohio. They are mixed with hundreds and hundreds of billboards for adult boutiques, accident insurance lawyers and crappy fast food restaurants.
There’s even a crucifix to fit a 100-foot Jesus rising out of the rain. Scared the bejesus out of me if I’m honest. I think that was in Pennsylvania, but everything blends together on I-70 (editor’s note: not to be confused with the 62-foot statute affectionately known as “Touchdown Jesus” on I-75 near Monroe, Ohio — that is, until it was literally struck by lightning and burned to the ground in a storm in 2010).
Oh, and last but not least … pay attention, because no one else is.
It’s terrifying but it must be revealed.
From my high perch in the cockpit of the Escape Pod I am afforded a view into the cabins of many other vehicles. And even though they are streaming through traffic going 80 mph, most of my opponents out there on the road are gazing down into their smartphones, texting Satan who’s waiting on the closed, soft shoulder 3 feet to the left.
To pull.
Them.
In.
To.
Their doom.
Steve Skinner has hairy, white knuckles. He typed this column on his phone (while driving?). Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.