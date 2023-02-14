Another column about how Aspen lost her soul? Not this time. It would be an easy thing to do, and I could point at stuff and remember stuff and brag about stuff and despair at stuff. But I won't.
She's in your hands now. Aspen is defined by who is here at the moment. On this day. And by what you decide to do with this day. Because it takes about 13 seconds to decide if you are going to be part of the solution or a big part of the problem. And each of us must decide how it's going to go today.
Changing oneself is the only option, especially considering that changing someone else is a lot of work. I can't even change my dog. But every once in a while it's worth looking inside to ask if happiness is dependent on someone else and what we might want them to do. How constantly disappointing!
I made it work in Aspen for a long time. To make it as anything other than a rich person in Aspen you have to change your perspective. It takes work.
Lowering the expectations is a good start. Many times I'd find myself on an 8 a.m. chairlift on my way to flip burgers and I'd take stock of my surroundings … Then I’d realize that the air on the chair was all mine to breathe. I had an elusive exclusive. Sure I was going to flip burgers, but it was on top of the world.
Sure people can be jerks, but I was often pleasantly surprised by the local people who I wanted to know having space and respect for me, regardless of my financial limitations.
Or, I'd ride my motorcycle up the face of Aspen Mountain and fly over the nearby peaks, no one to slow me down. I remember one of my favorite moments soon after I moved to Aspen. I was in the backseat of a car on a summery fall day. We were zipping up Castle Creek Road. I had the window down and the wind in my face. I remember feeling that I'd never felt freer. I could do whatever I wanted. And I did.
As long as I have a soul I can't say that Aspen's is lost. Aspen is in there, full of dreams, memories, possibilities, opportunities, art, nature, theater, radio, newspapers, music, bicycles, skiing, rivers, history, beautiful people and sushi bars. The land of opportunity. Still in my heart and down in the archives of the Aspen Historical Society.
When I look in on the Aspen enclosure from my outside perch I still see some of the same folks. And I still hear a lot of voices that are passionate about what Aspen was, is and could be. Some of the struggles are the same. The Entrance to Aspen?
Aspen's biggest problem continues to be too many vehicles doing the dance within city limits. I often wondered what the town would be like without the benzene ballet, but that's just a fantasy. Traffic is nothing new. Same, same. Trucks, deliveries, single-occupancy SUVs, buses, luxury vehicles. The only thing that’s new is the growing fleet of Teslas — quietly whisking the beautiful people into positions around town.
I'd offer solutions, but it's all been said. Some want to accommodate the vehicles, and some want to turn them away at the Maroon Creek Bridge. It’s impossible to agree upon a solution.
Aspen's biggest asset continues to be the great outdoors and many of the great people who truly call Aspen home. I'm not talking about the visitors, the second homeowners and people from Vail. Some of you are fine, but can you imagine what it's like to be here full time? It takes appreciation and dedication. And, if you are a sensitive human, there are many organizations and causes to join that will heal your soul and inspire friendships.
It's easy to get pissed off, frustrated or depressed, especially when you are in the embrace of deprivation, trying to live in the shadow of the castles. That can be frustrating. Thinking that the castle owners could change the world but instead they are throwing parties in Aspen. Remember, you can't change someone else.
Unless you are catering you may never get to stand on that deck with a drink in your hand. Take heart, because you don't need to own anything to find a good view, a warm drink and a good friend.
Relax, it's Aspen.
