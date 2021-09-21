On Saturday, four civilian astronauts returned from three days orbiting the Earth in outer space riding in a SpaceX capsule. As they orbited and spun and ate pizza in zero gravity, we Earthbound sacks of aggregates were treated to one of the best celestial displays you will find in the northern Rockies.
The Harvest Moon just peaked on Monday evening. The glorious rock has been filling the sky with light, and planets like Venus, Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn have been sparkling like jewels in the same northern sky. This time of year is in an astrologer's dream — and an astronomer's, as well. Mercury flew by in a hurry. Retrograde.
The astrology website myimperfectlife.com reminds us not to worry too much when a planet is in retrograde (receding or appearing to move backward, from our standpoint). And yes, it is the mighty Uranus in retrograde until Jan. 18, 2022.
“Considered the wild-child planet, Uranus retrograde might yield unexpected results,” reports Danielle Valente for the website. “[Astrologer Renee] Watts suggests we'll be affected on an internal level since the planet is further out than others, therefore it might not affect us quite as severely. Now is the time to make sure you're not acting on your impulses, so be mindful of your behaviors. Consider it a less intense Neptune reality check.”
I don't know about you, but I'm relieved.
The Harvest Moon is bittersweet as it ushers in darkness and soon enough, winter's chill. But harvest times are times of gathering and feasts and celebrations. Going back as early as 771 B.C., the Chinese used the Harvest Moon moonlight to harvest wheat and rice and celebrated with a festival, not to be confused with a Phish concert.
The Utes used to roam these hills. Until 1880, Aspen was referred to as Ute City. Nomadic subsets of between 20 to 200 people set up temporary living quarters around here while they hunted, foraged, preserved and gathered meat and fish for the long winter ahead.
Look around and imagine pulling everything you need off the land that's within sight. Medicine women used pine pitch, grass, sage, yarrow, cedar and other local ingredients for sacred ceremonies and treating ailments.
Shortly after renaming Aspen, local miners extracted from the Smuggler mine in 1894 the world's largest nugget of native silver ever mined. It weighed in at 1,840 pounds — about as much as two Harley CVO Limited motorcycles, the heaviest bikes on earth. At the time Aspen was mining a fifth of the world's silver. This put Aspen on the map and helped push the Utes onto reservations.
With the Equinox on Wednesday, Summer 2021 goes into the record books. I probably don't need to tell you this, but it was the hottest summer on planet Earth since humans have been keeping track. Which got me to wondering, when did humans begin to regularly track the weather, especially temperatures?
Those crafty English began continuously taking the earth's temperature in 1659, but it wasn't until 1880 that enough countries were tracking temperatures for scientists to make reliable worldwide observations. So, even though we just had the hottest summer on record, it probably actually was also the hottest summer for hundreds or thousands of years prior.
On July 9, the weather station at the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport recorded a sweltering temperature of 91° Fahrenheit. For us mountain folks, that is darn hot, and we were hunkering under our umbrellas sipping boat drinks. You gotta do what you gotta do.
So now that billionaires are flying into space at an arms-race pace, it could be time to stop, drop and roll and explore a little history. Take stock. In mid-1964, P.F. Sloan wrote a song which was performed by Barry McGuire. “Eve of Destruction” was an unlikely hit, pegging the themes of war, environmental destruction and yes, America's space program:
“Think of all the hate there is in Red China
Then take a look around to Selma, Alabama
Ah, you may leave here for four days in space
But when you return, it's the same old place
The poundin' of the drums, the pride and disgrace
You can bury your dead but don't leave a trace
Hate your next door neighbor but don't forget to say grace
And you tell me over and over and over and over again my friend
You don't believe we're on the eve of destruction.”
Eve of Destruction was controversial and almost didn't get out. But the song hit No. 1 on the Billboard charts in September, 1965.
The more things change, the more they stay the same.
Steve Skinner wonders if we were on the eve of destruction in 1964, are still on the eve of destruction in 2021 or if this is the same old place. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.