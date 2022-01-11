Happy birthday, Aspen Skiing Co. Today — Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022 — is the 75th anniversary of the official opening of Lift 1 on Aspen Mountain in 1947.
This anniversary is an absolute sweet spot in the history of Aspen and skiing. The combination of the newly minted Lift 1 and Lift 2 gave Aspen bragging rights to the longest chairlift in the world. Locals skied top-to-bottom from day one, and it's hard to beat doing top-to-bottom runs on Aspen Mountain. It's fun to think about skiers romping down the 3-mile run.
They were probably plummeting through trees on S-1, jumping off the edge of Kristi, and popping back and forth on the Ridge of Bell. There was cold beer at the Sundeck and the runs at the bottom spilled right into a stunning little town. Heaven.
Anyone familiar with Aspen Mountain knows that you can reach the whole thing from the top. People were skiing off the backside back then, too. Judging from Aspen Historical Society photos, that first year saw epic conditions with only a handful of skiers gliding down the hill in stylish outfits.
Within a year, Aspen Mountain Ski Patrol formed, Little Nell opened for beginners, the Friedl Pfeifer Ski School opened and Klaus Obermeyer invented the down jacket. Obermeyer was there right at the start and he will probably be seen today, swooping down Aspen Mountain with classic form.
Lift tickets in that first year cost $3.75. In 1947 Dick Durrance shot a promotional film, “Winter in Aspen,” helping put the Silver City on the international resort map.
The official Opening Day came after a lot of skiing in the area by the early Anglo settlers. In 1890 mustachioed miners were photographed in their sweaters and hats. Apparently miners used rudimentary skis to get from Leadville to Aspen and back and beyond. You'd have to be ready for long flats and steep steeps.
In 1936 the Roaring Fork Winter Sports Club, now Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club, was formed. Hopefully they will change the name back some day.
That same year the first Aspen ski area ski lodge was formed, and instructors André Roch and Gunther Langes took people out for a day of hiking to ski terrain on Mount Hayden and Castle Peak. The lodge charged seven bucks for room, board, treats and a day of skiing.
In 1937 locals built a crude but effective boat tow lift that whisked skiers from the bottom of what is now 1A to the bottom of Corkscrew. If you look you can still find part of that lift attached to a tree in the woods. (Why not have a scavenger hunt?)
By the early 1950s Aspen and Aspen Mountain thrived. FIS downhill racers straight-lined Niagara on primitive planks. Red Onion bartender Jack dePagter started the still popular Winterskol celebration in 1951. After looking around resorts in Utah and Colorado, Aspen was love at first sight.
In 1953-54 the resort saw only 59 inches fall. In that sad season there was no snowmaking to keep runs open and prop up the resort.
I first laid orbs on Aspen in fall of 1982. Pulling over Independence Pass into downtown Aspen was cathartic. I was just out of college and my roommate and I were looking for a resort to frolic in. We found an apartment pronto and started washing dishes at Dudley's Diner in the Airport Business Center.
Like the 1963 hit song sung where Doris Troy sings:
Now that can be stuck in your head as you sail down Spar Gulch.
My first impressions of Aspen Mountain were a mix of majestic, steep, close, evocative … a mountain of a thousand secrets with lines to be found and stashes to be explored. Downright exciting. I got to jump on the shoulders of the founders and, like them, spent decades discovering the mysteries and joys of Aspen Mountain.
In those days there was still an open-air vent down into the Ajax mine, and I spent a memorable day sneaking around inside, climbing ladders and throwing rocks down into deep, black pits. We found our way out with faltering flashlights, changed from breathing the same dank air that greeted miners seeking silver and fortune. After that I knew the mountain inside and out.
When you spend the time to get to know Aspen Mountain, you understand what a damn good idea this all was. The historical kaleidoscope is only 75 years old today. What a sweet ride it has been.
Steve Skinner thanks Aspen Journalism for a timeline of skiing in Aspen and the Aspen Historical Society for curating data and photographs. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.