I’m not particularly knowledgeable about Candace Owens. But I’m learning. Doing my research. Apparently, she’s a big deal conservative commentator. She has 2.9 million Twitter fans but has not crossed the line like our former president, so she still has a forum.
Because of her views and public comments surrounding masks, vaccines and COVID-19, an Aspen lab recently canceled her appointment to get tested. After checking out what she has said about testing, it’s amazing and astounding that she made an appointment to get tested in the first place.
On Thursday, Owens Tweeted, “Conservatives should not be allowed to take COVID tests, even when they are mandated. Rather, we should be given exemption cards. We are too indecent to be made to follow the COVID rules. No more testing for conservatives. Exempt us from this fake pandemic, please.”
So why make an appointment?
She also once said, “You can still say whatever you want to say on social media, but you have to be willing to stand by your words.”
Reserving the right to refuse service to anyone seems like a conservative principle. You can’t force a business to bake gay wedding cakes and you can’t force a lab to stab a gab.
But Owens is escalating the issue because, according to Owens, the local lab gets state and federal funding and had no right to deny a test. That may be true, I don’t know. But I do know that she often skips by the truth when it does not serve her purpose. And she already pretty much spelled out that she did not want a test and would never take the vaccine.
“If you do not understand that there is something purely evil involved right now in terms of these vaccines you will never understand. It will NEVER enter my arm,” she Tweeted.
So, no Fauci ouchie then? Evil? Yikes!
What else has she been saying?
“The liberal people are the violent people in this country. The Democrat Party are the violent people,” Owens said (reference was from Jan. 6, the day of the U.S. Capitol attempted takeover).
You can say whatever you want on social media, even if it’s not true. You can quote me on that.
What have intellectual liberals said?
“Repression by brute force is always a confession of the inability to make use of the better weapons of the intellect — better because they alone give promise of final success,” wrote Ludwig von Mises in his tome, “Liberalism: The Classic Tradition.”
And he said, “Against what is stupid, nonsensical, erroneous and evil, [classical] liberalism fights with the weapons of the mind, and not with brute force and repression.”
That does not sound like a doctrine of violence. Just the opposite. Those fancy words make him sound smart, too.
How about deep-thinking conservatives?
“I’m a huge supporter of women. What I’m not a supporter of is liberalism. Feminism is what I oppose. Feminism has led women astray. I love the women’s movement, especially walking behind it,” said the late Rush Limbaugh on his top-rated conservative talk show.
In July 2017, conservative hero Donald Trump encouraged police to be more aggressive when making arrests.
“Please don’t be too nice,” he pleaded.
Liberal violence is overrated.
Owens says one thing then does another. She should run for office.
“Medical freedom is an individual right that should never be infringed upon and any person who thinks otherwise has no place in our government,” she Tweeted.
Except abortion, of course.
Why is she against abortion, you ask?
“Due to abortion, the Black population growth has completely stagnated —we are the ONLY race population that is not growing,” she said in a Tweet.
That’s untrue, but if you stand by it someone will believe it. Tweet it and they will come.
U.S. fertility rates have fallen across the board and we are not sustaining a “replacement rate” needed to continue to grow. The only way out if we want to continue to grow our population is through immigration. Blocking Black women from reproductive rights is not going to solve what some of us liberals don’t see as a problem, namely population shrinkage.
And finally, Owens recently Tweeted, “Finally something I agree with the Biden administration on. Biology is real! Only women can give birth. We must not allow the Trans agenda to continue to spread lunatic concepts like male pregnancy.
Huh?
Steve Skinner is on the Trans train. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.