The next time you listen to Howard Stern on satellite radio you can thank Elon Musk. Stern just signed a new contract with SiriusXM and almost as if on cue, Musk launched one of his monstrous Falcon 9 SpaceX rockets into orbit carrying a SiriusXM satellite.
The launch was a thing to behold … a flaming spear going up, up, up.
The first rocket booster landed on a small floating dock on earth while the ship itself hurtled into orbit at more than 26,000 kilometers per minute.
On Nov. 16, the SpaceX Dragon was the first private spacecraft to carry humans to the International Space Station. I watched that launch online live and there were people all over the world watching the feed, wishing the brave astronauts safe travels. It was heartwarming to see the nearly unanimous, international positivity on display.
And suspense? Plenty of that to go around at this first try with people aboard. The hosts of the broadcast were all women, cooly delivering minute-by-minute descriptions of what we were seeing on screen. It was like science fiction, only real!
As I write this there’s a full solar eclipse reminding people in southern South America of their insignificance in the grand scheme. And this evening (Dec. 15), the planets Jupiter and Saturn will appear in proximity to a magnitude 9.2 solar cluster known as Messier 75.
Monday (Dec. 21) is a special day. It marks the winter solstice, with days starting to nudge into the light. On that evening, Jupiter and Saturn will appear so close together that they will shine as one. Look, a real bright shiny object! The last time humans were treated to such a sight was the year 1623. And the next time we will see it will be 2080. It might be worth looking up, just in case we don’t make it to 2080.
Last night I walked out in the crisp, clear, cold Colorado air and watched shooting stars streak across the sky. A meteor shower! (The Geminids meteor shower to be exact.) You can catch it until Thursday (Dec. 17) if the weather cooperates. What makes this shower so special? It’s caused by particles falling off an asteroid known as 3200 Phaethon. These streaks are slow and colorful and worth a look.
The Chinese are up there, too. The Chang’e-5 unmanned mission brought a lander to the moon for the first time since 1976. The module drilled, scraped, bagged and tagged samples, blasted off to the mothership and is on her way back to Inner Mongolia.
The Chinese have a ship headed to Mars, hoping that it will be successful in landing a spaceship on the red planet.
SpaceX is kicking it up a notch and is offering civilians the chance to hop on Mission Earth where space tourists can “experience the blue planet from over 300 kilometers up.” It’s part of their program to offer “commercial flights for private passengers to both Earth and Lunar orbit.” Ready to start planning your journey? Bust out your platinum card and contact sales@spacex.com.
I’m afraid of heights so I won’t be headed to space. I’m happy to look up from my Rocky Mountain perch and gaze in wonder at the heavens above. Besides, I hurl at anything over 2.7Gs.
There has to be life out there. We may not know for a while. The 1,000-foot diameter Arecibo Observatory radio telescope just collapsed in Puerto Rico. The massive dish listened to deep space and also broadcast signals into the outer edges of the known universe, letting the aliens know where we are and if they could come back and save us, we would appreciate it. OK, maybe it was just blips and beeps.
The only things kids like more than dinosaurs are spaceships and astronauts. When I was a little kid, man landed on the moon and we listened in hushed silence to the car radio as it unfurled overhead. Now, little Jodie can make her dreams come true and become an astronaut and maybe even shuttle people on a sightseeing trip to Mars.
Steve Skinner notes that SpaceX is selling spacesuit onesies for babies. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.