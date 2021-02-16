President’s Day, 2021. I know that all politics is local but the national events of the past month show that mass delusion has run amok in the good old USA.
Anything goes.
As a leader you can either try to represent the totality of your constituents or the majority of your constituents. I would argue that a good representative, from the student council to the U.S. Senate, considers everyone before barging forward.
Do we have that now?
No matter where you look, the answer is no. People are pissed at local councils and commissioners … or Gov. Polis or Lauren Boebert or our former president. Sometimes for damn good reasons and sometimes the opposite.
Doing what’s best has taken a back seat to doing what’s best for some.
In a letter by Rebecca Horst published recently in the Vail Daily, Horst says: “She [Boebert] was elected and now deserves an opportunity to show how she will represent the best interests of all the people of [Congressional] District 3.”
Sounds good, but she has already left almost half of us in the dust by ignoring real, important, local issues in favor of advancing the gun agenda (even though everyone’s already armed to the teeth and no one is trying to change that). She’s also winging off on unfounded conspiracies.
When she addressed Congress about the free, fair, certified presidential election, she said, “The Constitution makes it necessary for me to object to this travesty.”
“It is my duty under the Constitution to object to the electoral votes of the state of Arizona!” Boebert continued.
“The members who stand here today and accept the results of this concentrated, coordinated, partisan effort by Democrats — where every fraudulent vote canceled out the vote of an honest American — have sided with the extremist left!”
Huh?
I’m not sure how an absurd, angry, freshman rant directed at Congress the day before the certification of a presidential election is representing the best interests of all the people of District 3.
Where’s her proof? Volume proves nothing.
Boebert is going to have to work with the people she’s yelling at. Sound familiar? Look where that got us so far.
I sometimes feel empathy for local leaders. They didn’t sign up for a pandemic. People either want them to open everything up or close everything down. This is a lose-lose situation.
We need the economy to crank but people are dying. This isn’t employee housing, public transportation, zoning, environment, growth, sister cities and building permits. Those were the good ol’ days.
Still, there are eight candidates for two open seats on Aspen City Council. After reading their bios I’d want to watch Thursday's Squirm Night closely to see how they’d deal with COVID-19 in the light of public health and the economy.
Make ’em squirm. If they want a public office, we deserve to know a lot about them.
Ask them about whether Aspen should be leading on climate change and don't let ’em off with short answers. Check to see if they think that addressing climate is important at all. Ask them about Boebert, Trump and Polis. Ask them who and what they voted for in the most recent election and where they stand on the issues. Check in on crazy conspiracy theories and see if you can unearth what’s motivating them to mount the pedestal of power in a power mad age. Ask them if they can say, “Black Lives Matter.”
Poke under the hood to see if they are going to lead with some nutty religion. How do they get around? Public transport or monster truck? Is idling a human right? “Drill baby drill” or sun and wind? Dams or free flowing rivers? Amnesty or deportation? Monster houses? Don’t let them hide behind family values, or how long they've lived in the valley. See what they had for breakfast.
Squirm Night will air on Grassroots TV this Thursday starting at 5 p.m. I would not want to be in charge of these life and death decisions, especially when there are so many experts around. I’m squirming just thinking about it but looking forward to Squirm Night.
Steve Skinner thinks these are strange days. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.