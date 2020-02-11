I have been enjoying the zippy, one-sentence letters to the editor lately, mostly about President Trump. One sentence can say a whole lot. A sentence left out can mean even more.
If you think about it, the State of the Union address was full of one-sentence, one-subject, well-crafted, highly-effective zingers meant for us. The prez is a one-liner magician.
It was the unspoken subjects that hung in the air like the haze you taste when your snowblower hits a snowbank full of frozen excrement.
Throwing stones in a glass house.
Short attention spans.
We've evolved.
I guess some of you have felt the need to respond to the simple-minded blasts with concise zingers of your own. Keep them coming.
I already have a subscription to Harper’s Magazine, so I'm not looking for the letters section of the Aspen Daily News to break down the nuanced, complex, in-depth research that each of the president's distillations deserve. The one-liner letters are just what many of us need in this fast-paced world.
Meet distillation with distillation.
I watched the speech. I don't have TV but I was enjoying dinner with some friends and we made the mistake of watching the spectacle on the boob-tube. I found myself providing instant one-sentence rebuttals to almost every one-sentence applause line.
This performance highlighted the reasons why this country is so divided. It was easy to consume and understand.
My dog sits and shakes his paw for me for as long as I feed him treats. He'll do that until he explodes. If he gets too many treats he may feel a little sick, but he'll keep going.
Predetermined outcome? Yes. It's easy to predetermine the outcome when you are on the winning team and you are also the referee. Sad.
Some of the stuff that was left unsaid and circulating in the yellow mist:
Drill baby drill. Coming to a shrunken monument near you.
Uranium. Coal. Oil. Gas.
Full steam ahead with military industrial complexities.
Debt is good now. Trillions of reasons to look the other way.
Drone. On and on.
No climate emergency.
Rush Limbaugh deserves a medal of freedom like Mother Theresa and Rosa Parks.
“We do not need guns and bombs to bring peace, we need love and compassion,” said Mother Theresa.
“If you are humble nothing will touch you, neither praise nor disgrace, because you know what you are.” Again, Mother Theresa.
"Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women access to the mainstream of society." Rush Limbaugh.
“I love the women's movement, especially when walking behind it.” Rush Limbaugh.
“The only way for prejudiced people to change is for them to decide for themselves that all human beings should be treated fairly. We can't force them to think that way,” said Rosa Parks.
“There is just so much hurt, disappointment, and oppression one can take. ... The line between reason and madness grows thinner,” Parks also said.
If you made it this far I hope you do not feel bloated from too many little treats. They can really add up and make you sick.
Steve Skinner gives you permission to make bumper stickers out of any of the thoughts listed above. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.