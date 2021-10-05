Usually at this time of year I am down at the center of the universe, taking stock of the bottom of the world and beyond. Some Native Americans considered the confluence of the Colorado and Green rivers a sacred and central place.
I've found that the best way to approach this location is on a drifting boat, slowly from way upstream. With this system, if you pay attention, you will be properly grounded and prepared to receive the center of the universe into your heart. Following the confluence is Cataract Canyon, a dramatic stretch of the Colorado River peppered with rapids that lead to the heartbreak of the now beleaguered Lake Powell.
For 21 years I have made getting down to the center of the universe a priority. I have watched as the reservoir slowly slipped back, down, down, down. This slippage has revealed many hidden rapids that I used to just float over without noticing. It's getting real down there again.
This year, due to broken circumstances beyond my control, my trip to the confluence got waylaid. As a consolation I was able to get out on the Green River through Desolation and Gray canyons last week. This highly regulated, 84-mile permitted section of river is coveted by many western boaters — I have not been lucky enough to draw a permit out there for at least a decade.
The river twists through one of the largest roadless areas in the lower 48 states and once you are on a boat, the real world melts and meanders away in a real hurry. Thankfully, there is no cell service down there, forcefully freeing all participants from gazing at smartphones while some of the most stunning scenery slips past.
The road into the launch at Sand Wash is notorious for being a bearing buster but as luck would have it, the road had just been maintained and we whisked to the boat ramp with ease. On the dirt road on the way in, we passed hundreds of oil derricks and wells and pipelines and infrastructure. The USGS has estimated that up to 1.3 trillion barrels of oil could be harbored in the bosom of the nearby rock formations. If this is exploited it will likely require a great measure of water from the poor little Green River, which is being propped up by Flaming Gorge Reservoir many miles upstream.
Desolation Canyon was one of many regions explored and named by Major John Wesley Powell during his epic river voyages in 1869. We walked in his footsteps and stood in awe at the many geological and historical wonders that line the canyon. Native American Fremont Indians worked this waterway way before Powell showed up with his barometers and sketch pads. Their presence lingers in the form of rock art panels that remain despite nearly 2,000 years of sun, rain, wind and bullets from the new world.
Petroglyphs leave mysterious clues from a not-so-ancient time that remains largely unchronicled and easily misinterpreted. The Fremont tribe was named after the Fremont River in Utah, which was named after American Explorer John Charles Fremont. Doesn't seem right, but that's how they are identified in this largely white world.
Other strange and ironic identifiers show up on the left side of the river, which is on the Ute reservation and off limits to boaters. Firewater Canyon comes to mind as one of the side canyons probably overdue for a rename.
Signs at the ranger station warned that bears and mountain lions are said to be in the area, but we saw none of these fearsome beasts. We did see several “slow elk” (cows), as Edward Abbey would call them, making a mess in direct proximity to the vault toilets that river runners are expected to use at the boat launch. It struck me as odd that I have to pay hundreds of dollars for the privilege of spinning my boat down the Green without leaving a trace, but bovines are welcome to stomp and soil everything they touch on the open range.
The desert canyons and the sprawling night skies humble most visitors. The wind makes you appreciate when it stops. And rain in the desert is always welcome but can present its own set of challenges to soft, milk-fed explorers who are used to the comforts of home. Some people can't imagine being outside for a week.
My time with the beavers, ravens, herons, eagles, deer and lizards was time well spent. It wasn't until I was unloading the boat at Swasey's Beach near the town of Green River that the real world came crashing back in. The first vehicle I saw was a large pickup truck with an oversized confederate flag flapping in the back. I pictured those dudes firing their assault rifles at rock art and history. Coming off the river is known as re-entry, but this one was a rude awakening.
On the way home, roadside signs warned of possible flash floods and closures in Glenwood Canyon. The more things change...
Steve Skinner hopes you find some river time. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.