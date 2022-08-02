Last I checked, here in 'Merica, if you own a business you can pretty much do whatever you want with it. If you make money, you succeed. If you don't make money, you fail. In the free-market system, you can hire pretty much who you want or fire who you want. Ownership has its privileges.
The Aspen Times has been around since the 1800s. I worked there in what I consider to be the glory days, when the wonderful and ethical Bil Dunaway was owner and publisher. There was a posse of fabulous locals selling ads, writing columns, typesetting and reporting. For a long time it was the only game in town, and it wasn't until the Aspen Daily News got traction that the “Aspen Times Daily” started pumping out something every day.
Once out-of-town corporate interests took over at The Aspen Times, everything changed and the Aspen Daily News became the scrappy, independent, rowdy paper that had edge, humor and fearless reporting. The Aspen Daily News remains in independent local hands, and most of us wouldn't have it any other way.
Newspapers rely on advertising to make money. Traditionally, real estate brokers were drawn to the more professional Aspen Times. The printed product was cleaner. They did color better. They were safe and predictable. Real estate advertising has been the bread and butter of The Aspen Times since I got to Aspen in 1982.
I have sold advertising for both newspapers, and getting full-page real estate ads into the Aspen Daily News was a tough sell. Real estate ads were already working to great effect in The Aspen Times, and you never knew when the Daily News was going to print something upside down or run the wrong ad. In the early days, we were wobbly and the competition was a professional, well-oiled machine.
Times change and the Aspen Daily News has grown and become very professional yet still independent. I have been writing this column for over 30 years. Editors come and go. I have a lot more confidence that if I write something horrific, it will be noticed by the editors. I could tell you some horror stories, but now the Aspen Daily News is the official paper of record, which is a huge responsibility.
When The Aspen Times was sued over a column and people — good people — lost their jobs and voice, I was disappointed but not the least bit surprised. Media is a tough gig. It doesn't pay. Egos at the top set the mood. Changes in ownership bring changes in staff, policies, editorial direction and the like. If you own a sports team, you are welcome to hire whatever team you want. You can punt on first down if you want.
KSPN used to be an amazing radio station. Local, live announcers 24/7, a sports reporter, news anchors, live remote broadcasts, talented hosts, fun, fun and more fun. Every time the station changed hands, it got more corporate and less live and local. They moved the studio out of town; now hardly anyone remembers what it was like when it was great.
It doesn't make sense to punish The Aspen Times for doing what they do. Don't read it if you don't like it. They could decide to make it a shopper. Sell ads and get the ads in front of the right eyeballs — and they are making money. There is supposed to be a sacred line between editorial content and advertising, but that has always been a bit blurry in a “small town.” The owners owe us nothing from the good old days. Getting sued is probably not on top of their list, however heinous the lawsuit.
Aspen has an embarrassment of riches when it comes to print media. It still is, regardless of the horrid downsizing of the good stuff at The Aspen Times. Go outside the newspaper box and you have entities like Aspen Journalism and Aspen Public Radio reporting on little old Aspen. There's no need to start another climate-intensive, tree-destroying daily newspaper. We have the internet now.
As newspapers have shrunken, Aspen has been a safe harbor, buoyed by the cream spilling off the cup of plenty — mostly in the form of real estate advertising. If as a result of an ad, one house sells in this multi-billion dollar market, the advertising buy was more than worth it.
When a company purchases a newspaper, it often wants to make money, perhaps even more than it wants to look under rocks and report the tough stories. When an editor is considering the bottom line when deciding what to print, the race for the truth is already lost. I have worked in countless media outlets where the advertiser or threat of a lawsuit trumped really edgy, funny or controversial content.
Most business owners are here to make money. And they will do what they think is best to keep doing it. That's the way of the world.
Steve Skinner appreciates the Aspen Daily News. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.