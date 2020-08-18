I never thought I’d say this but I’m tired of winning. Look where too much winning leads. When someone wins, someone loses and it’s not always fair.
Colorado has been on a collision course with too much winning for decades. The very people who once enjoyed the serenity of a clear blue mountain lake have since marketed, sold, rented and profited off more bringing in more people, more scars upon the land. Paradise is paved and people are bewildered by the results.
Sure I miss the good old days and I resist the notion of embracing growth as a measure of success. I wouldn’t mind having a big, padded bank account but that won’t fill up my senses like friends around a campfire and everybody’s high.
Alas, the camps are all full and the fire is now zero percent contained.
Someone said that Hanging Lake was ruined forever. It turns out that the Grizzly Creek Fire did not claim this natural wonder after all. Now we can get back to busing thousands of tourists to the trailhead from distant overflowing parking. You used to be able to pull in, park and walk up there. Too much success led to more people, more scars upon the land.
The land can recover but not if we are crawling all over it in ORVs, four-wheelers, RVs, hover-boards and mountain bikes.
Would you rather have a spot at your favorite fishing hole or a job guiding someone else to the best locations? We’ve collectively accepted the latter with no limits. The highways are packed with folks escaping the pandemic and grabbing a piece of this Rocky Mountain high. You can’t blame them but the hills are alive with the sound of gapers. We’ve got ridden gems.
But they are driving Jeeps into the rivers and jamming the pass with 40-foot long RVs that look as goofy as big, empty mansions. Like a night in a forest, only with Netflix. Scars upon the land.
Perhaps these dreadful fires and our crowded conditions will slow down the alien invasion. Because John Denver’s version of a Rocky Mountain High is long gone and pretty soon we are going to need a permit to stand in the wildflowers.
Last summer I took a walk in the Experimental Forest just outside of Fraser. I remember thinking that the ground was so dry and the woods so full of beetle kill pine that just by looking at it too long it might spontaneously combust. Now the quickly-growing, human-caused Williams Fork Fire threatens the forest and is within seven short miles of the town of Fraser near Winter Park.
Officials nearby are still chasing visitors around in the woods for having campfires despite Stage 2 fire restrictions. Silly human. Silly human. Silly human race.
Now our senses are full of smoke and locals are incensed over it. Let’s not forget that our footloose friends were invited here despite the pandemic and the fire danger. Let’s not forget that the cost of the manmade climate catastrophe continues to rise in the face of overwhelming scientific evidence and apathy. It’s quite possible that the virus is a direct result of man’s continuous encroachment into places like bat caves and National Wildlife Refuges ... and clear blue mountain lakes where shadows from the starlight was once softer than a lullaby.
Steve Skinner thinks we should defund the chamber of commerce. Reach him at nigel@sopris.net.