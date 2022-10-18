I'd like to name the new ski trails on Pandora's on Aspen Mountain. Sure, I could give you all kinds of snarky suggestions — but that fruit is hanging way too low. I did oppose the project but now that it's coming, it's coming. Bitterness is best left to the bitter.
Who was Pandora? No less than the first woman on Earth, according to Greek mythology. So we will be needing some feminine names for the trails. How about “Ladies First?” She was created by the gods. Her box was a gift from the gods. How about “God's Gift?”
By now you see the reason I get the big bucks.
When Pandora got her gift basket from the gods, she was instructed to never open it. Of course she opened it. We'll need a trail called, “Temptation.”
Pandora's birth was represented on a statue of Athena situated at the Parthenon on the Acropolis. We will need trails for “Athena,” and how about, “Ac-drop-olis?” You are welcome. We need a shrine in there called, “The Parthenon,” complete with a mini Greek theater.
The Ute Indians were here first, so there should be tribute to them. “Bear Dance” was a Ute ritual that marked the beginning of spring. It is known as the most ancient dance of the Ute tribe. They had a “Sundance Chief.” The Utes used the root of osha as medicine — it was known as Bear Root among the tribe. “Bear Route,” is a novel approach that recognizes the ancient ones.
Of course we have to give a nod to the mining history of Ajax. How about, “Nell's Backside,” “Mine Blower,” and “The Shaft?” I like “Mind Shaft,” and if we nod to the weed industry at the same time, “Nuggets” or “Choice Nugs.” “Lixiviator” would acknowledge the Holden/Marolt Mining & Ranching Museum.
Historical figures should also be considered. We still have Klaus Obermeyer. Let's name a run for him now. Serious consideration needs to be given to recently felled legends like Hunter S. Thompson and especially Bob Braudis, who came here for the skiing. “Bob's” or “Bob's Bumps” would serve nicely. “HST” would be a subtle tribute to Hunter — or maybe something like “Fear and Loathing,” “Bats” or “Shotgun” would fit the bill. Or maybe, simply, “Snow Seal.”
We mustn't forget to acknowledge the amazing women that have come before. Elizabeth “Pussy” Paepcke with her husband Walter helped make Aspen a world-class destination ski resort.
In 1987, she addressed the opening session of the design conference and asked, "Are we going to kill the golden goose by feeding the animal until its liver becomes distended and we produce a pate which is so rich that none of us can digest it anymore? What price glory?" She told a reporter that Aspen had "become a town of glitz and glamour . . . a nut without a kernel," per reporting in the New York Times archives. "My heart," she said, "is broken."
“Golden Goose,” “What Price Glory?,” “Glitz and Glamour” and “Pussy's” are all fitting trail names.
According to Vanity Fair, in 1945 Pussy Paepcke told her husband Walter, “It’s the most beautifully untouched place in the world!” When Walter hit town, his first purchase was the former mayor's Victorian mansion. He reportedly bought that home for a few hundred dollars. Let's name a run, “Untouched.”
Back in the day, Henry John Deutschendorf Jr., otherwise known as John Denver, used to drive a yellow Porsche and hang around Aspen and sing songs in the local pubs and write songs about the local scene. His amazing love tribute, “Annie's Song,” was written after a near-breakup with his wife, Annie, in 1974. Denver said the song only took him a few minutes to pen and it remains one of his most enduring and popular tunes.
We need to pay tribute to that great love. “Annie's Song” would do the trick. Or if we want to be patronizing, we could name a trail “Rocky Mountain High” or “Deutschendorf's Drop.”
In the 1980s and '90s, I spent a lot of time plummeting down every inch of Aspen Mountain, mostly on old-school 207 GS skis. It would be an honor to have a run named after me. But I will leave that to someone else to suggest.
