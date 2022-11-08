Here it is, Election Day — with winter looming — and I have food on my mind. Me and the dog are packing on our winter fats for the long hibernation ahead.
Back when I had a television, I would binge watch practically any cooking show. Cooking fascinates me, and I've always felt that I am pretty good at whipping up a simple and delicious meal. I've worked on the line in restaurants since I was in college and put in some quality time in such places as Bonnie’s and most notably, Aspen's best-ever sandwich shop, “The In and Out House,” where I worked in the early 1980s.
That place was literally a closet on Main Street, kitty corner from Carl's Pharmacy. But there was always a line going down the street. The original “In and Out” sandwich is still my favorite of all time and when I make them for friends, they rant and rave. Recently, a high-end restaurant called my In and Out “the perfect sandwich,” which is true.
Even though I certainly feel that I could probably beat Bobby Flay making one of my signature dishes in 20 minutes, in reality I'm a rank amateur. Before they open the basket of surprise ingredients on “Chopped,” I would have chopped the end of my finger off preparing garlic. You can't hurry love.
When it comes to meals, I go off on tangents. For a while there, I was making miso soup. Miso this and miso that. Grating ginger. Seeking unami with dashi. Adding the miso paste at the end as not to kill it. Floating vegetables around in the steaming broth. Cubing tofu. Adding Fremont peppers to make the cauldron spicy hot. Feeling pretty fresh about it all. Then I got bored. Haven't made miso in months.
The latest tangent is green chile. They smell irresistible when they are roasting in one of the pepper spinners. I pulled over to a roadside stand a couple weeks ago, and I decided that I would give green chile a shot. I've always loved it on burritos or eggs or just straight up: hatch mild, medium, hot, extra hot-hot, pueblo hot (Mosco), dynamite, poblano … so many choices.
I like spicy food, but in deference to my friends I opted for medium-heat pueblos. I discovered that this variety, known as “Mosco,” was developed by the Colorado Agricultural Experiment Station and was released to seed producers in 2005. Unlike some frankenfoods (GMOs), the Mosco is not a combination of plant, animal and artificial intelligence.
The pepper was named after the late grower Mr. Harry Mosco, who grew a variety known as the Mirasol chili pepper in the warm sun of Southern Colorado near Pueblo. “Mira sol” is Spanish for “looking at the sun,” a reference to the way the fruit grows upright.
I bought a big hot bag of these puppies off a street vendor and set out to make my first batch of green chile using a recipe provided by the seller. I didn't worry too much about getting all the seeds out, and to my surprise, the green chile was pretty hot. Not too hot for me, but most of my friends would not be tucking into a large bowl of my Mosco mash.
I went big on the next batch and was much more careful to pull out all those seeds. It was still too darn hot for most lips, but that just leaves more for me.
Another food that I have been refining is homemade pizza. I used to buy raw dough at the grocery store and build from there but have since been making the dough and sauce from the ground up. I was nervous at first because in my bread-making binges, I found making the best bread super challenging. The altitude conspired with my ignorance, and I rarely made loaves to love. I still try on occasion but the mystery of flour, water, salt and heat continues to baffle me.
But pizza crust is easier, and I've had great success. When my friends come over, I often delight them with a homemade pizza pie with sauce, mushrooms, bell peppers and a crusty crust. I make adjustments when I get new data. My latest trick is to do a pizza in a cast-iron skillet. When the top looks good I pull it out of the oven and carefully brown the bottom on the stove. Getting the crust right has always been the biggest challenge, and this really helps. If you try this, watch closely, as it is easy to burn the bottom — which ruins everything.
I'm not sure what's next for me, but I am open to suggestions. I would love to master something exotic, like falafels or veggie burgers. Feel free to send me your suggestions. And if you want to make a mean pizza, send me a message and I will share my secrets. Unfortunately, I will have to back off my pizza habit soon, as all my clothes seem to be shrinking. And the one constant is pizza, pizza, pizza.
Steve Skinner is working up an appetite. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.