Go Avs! Hey, I don't have a TV but I've caught a couple of hockey games lately, and I have to say that the Colorado Avalanche are looking swift, smarmy and effective. The team is populated by spectacular athletes from many of the world's top hockey producers like Finland, Canada, Austria, Czechoslovakia, USA and even the Russian Federation. It's fun to watch that hockey machine delivering shots on goal with ruthless efficiency. They work very well together.
"I think people who want to be a citizen of this country ought to learn English and they ought to learn to sing the national anthem in English," President George W. Bush said in April, 2006. Before you go agreeing with that, scan your own patriotic memory to see if you can do it. I'll bet you a case of Bud Lite you can't.
Watching playoff hockey has given me the opportunity to watch earnest young singers deliver the Star Spangled Banner, with various levels of success. I haven't seen anyone kneeling for the anthem, but I don't see many of the athletes belting it out, either.
Two weeks ago I sang the anthem for the opening of the parade at the 57th annual Hot Sulphur Days. I felt pretty strong but had a brain fart midway through and fumbled just enough to scare the living hell out of me. Don't laugh. It's a lot of pressure, and you'd be surprised what can fly out of your mind when people are standing with their hats off, saluting the flag. It takes cajones.
If you are like two-thirds of the nation, you don’t know the words to the first verse of the national anthem any better than George W. I’ll bet you dollars to donuts that W can’t do the whole first verse or one word of the second. I’d be amazed if Joe Biden could do any better.
And Trump? He held a rally in 2018 for fans of the Philadelphia Eagles and got lost after the second line of “God Bless America.” What followed was like a bad Chinese movie with English overdubs, where the lips move but the words don't line up. Don't get me wrong — I don't know those words either, but I'm not the president standing in front of a neat and proud marine band pretending that I know the words on national television.
A Harris poll found that the great majority of us don’t know the words to the national anthem. I’m willing to wager that 90% of the people in the nation agree with W but can’t recite a line of the second verse, never mind the third or fourth verses. Hypocrites.
OK, sing with me! (Sing to the tune of the Star Spangled Banner):
“On the shore, dimly seen through the mists of the deep,
Where the foe's haughty host in dread silence reposes,
What is that which the breeze, o'er the towering steep,
As it fitfully blows, now conceals, now discloses?
Now it catches the gleam of the morning's first beam,
In full glory reflected now shines on the stream:
'Tis the star-spangled banner! O long may it wave
O'er the land of the free and the home of the brave.”
Francis Scott Key thought that up while watching the Brits shell an American fort near Baltimore in 1814. He scribbled his poem on the back of a letter from the deck of a British ship when he saw the American flag still waving at first light. That line about our flag still being there is my favorite.
The anthem is too difficult. Even Jimi Hendrix, the world’s greatest guitarist, had to soak his headband in 15 hits of windowpane acid and then light his guitar on fire just to make sense of it. The audience was on a similar trip.
Waving the flag? According to a 2021 story from the radio show Marketplace, 94% of the flags you see out there are made in the good old US of A. Go Avs!
Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com.