How's your Aspen? I hope it's fine and I have to say that today, mine is not too bad. I'm practicing discipline while the waves reach higher, the wind blows stronger and the flames lick closer.
Reading the opinion columns and letters in the Aspen Daily News is usually where I start. Who's pissed off today and who can we blame for this mess?
When I first started writing this column, the editor was afraid I was going to write about where our hamburgers come from. I certainly have done some of that, but my favorite thing to do is get you to laugh or think or throw something. Just when I think that the jig is up and there's nothing left to say, a column squirts out and gets people thinking. And being funny? That's serious business.
As I write this on Memorial Day 2023, I find it amazing and astounding that Elton John is still standing and so am I.
When I did a Google search for “Memorial Day,” one of the first results is “5 things not to do on Memorial Day.”
Being woke, I looked closer. The last thing I want to do is insult anyone, especially a veteran. Top of the list is, “Don't wish anyone a happy Memorial Day.” I'm glad I read this in the morning. As I go about my day, waving my flag, I will keep my lip buttoned.
It's OK to eat four hot dogs and drink a 12-pack of Bud Lite but don't say, “Happy Memorial Day.” Got it.
I'm from a military family but I hit the sweet spot growing up when there was a short peace after Vietnam and I didn't have to go fight. Thanks, Dad.
Next on the list is, “Don't thank the current troops.” That certainly goes against my instincts. If I see someone wearing a hat proudly displaying military service, sometimes I say thanks, but that, too, is controversial.
Also on the list: “Don't forget it exists.”
And my favorite: “Don't let politics keep you from rendering respect.”
Do the words “politics” and “respect” go together?
Now that it's the day after Memorial Day, we can get back to business as usual. I suppose the best thing we can do is to work towards a peaceful world. That's a million miles away right now. I am certainly thankful to be here and at peace in my little world, but conflict is close at hand and politics is a hotbed of rendering disrespect.
Freedom isn't free, but free-dumb doesn't cost a red cent. In a very bizarre twist of fate, Aspen is represented in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District by far-right hat rack Lauren Opal Boebert.
I find her armed and dangerous. Yesterday, Boebert tweeted, “The sacrifice of Americans willing to lay down their lives for the ideals outlined in our Constitution should never be forgotten. Today, we remember every man and woman who made that ultimate sacrifice.”
I find it hard to believe that she personally wrote that, but it is about the nicest thing you will find on her Twitter feed. Keep reading and you will find a stack of bitterness, divisiveness, anger and righteous indignation. People in that stack are ready to fight. With guns.
And how many veterans would say that they went to war willing to lay down their lives for ideals outlined in the Constitution?
Ahh, the Constitution. Pick and choose your favorite part and beat it like a drum. We've heard a bit about the 14th Amendment lately. Some lawmakers have conveniently ignored this great text to score brownie points with the people that they represent: “The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.”
Who needs that part, right?