It’s no secret that eating tons of red meat will kill you. Whatever. In America we have choices, right guys?
It’s also no secret that the climate is changing and one of the primary drivers of that change is bovine off-gassing. It’s like everything else. All things in moderation. Moderation is often the first to go.
If we cut back a little on the meat consumption we will be healthier and the environment will benefit. That’s not politics, that’s science. Here they are clashing again.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis recently declared March 20 as MeatOut Day. He is highlighting the benefits that most people already know about and bringing awareness to the issue on one little day. And as you may have guessed, rural Colorado is furious about Polis’ proclamations and pontifications.
“Removing animal products from our diets reduces the risks of various ailments, including heart disease, high blood pressure, stroke, various cancers and diabetes ... and a plant-based diet helps protect the environment by reducing our carbon footprint, preserving forests, grasslands and wildlife habitats, and reduces pollution of waterways.”
Outrageous, I know. In America we have boundless choice and ignoring inconvenient truths is as easy as pie. That’s one reason that making any significant impact on important issues may be near impossible.
Taken individually, we can probably all agree to the concepts that we want good health, nice forests, lots of wildlife and less pollution in waterways. But if the way to get there includes taking a day off burgers, that’s just too much.
Just over the hill in Grand County, the Board of County Commissioners responded to MeatOut Day by declaring March 20, 2021, and each subsequent year, as Meat-In Day.
It’s all about the Benjamins. A whole bunch of people in Grand County see this state declaration as a threat to the agriculture industry in Colorado.
According to the Colorado Livestock Association, Colorado is the third-largest producer of sheep and lambs in the country and has 2.7 million head of cattle farting in harmony. That’s a ratio of about two people per cow.
The Colorado agriculture industry added $41 billion to the state’s coffers in 2018. Convincing anyone to slow that down for health or the environment is not going to happen anytime soon.
Same with climate change. Sure, private jets may be contributing tons of carbon to jet a few folks around in luxury, but who can say no to the money? We already know that there’s an emergency but the change that’s needed will be resisted by all of us.
So the battle lines are drawn over MeatOut and Meat-In. Grand County has tipped the scales and is going all out to celebrate meat, meat, meat. There’s an ad in one of the local papers where a Kremmling grocer is serving free hamburgers until they are gone. “Meat for Every Meal! Breakfast — Lunch — Dinner — Everyday,” reads their ad in the local paper.
Area restaurants are all in, offering meat specials and fun promotions. It’s still a free country. The MeatOut is dishing up a serious, unexpected sideshow in rural Colorado.
“What’s important to me is that politicians do not try to influence our communities on a whim, disregarding how it may negatively impact any industry — this time specifically targeting our animal agriculture industry in Colorado,” said Debbie Fitch, rancher and owner of Debbie’s Drive-In in Granby.
That says it all. It’s all or nothing.
My dad used to joke that he liked meat with every bite. That was his choice. I miss him. He died of colon cancer.
Steve Skinner will be skipping Meat-In and making healthy alternatives for himself and the environment. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.