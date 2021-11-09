In 2006 NPR ran a story from Aspen Public Radio reporter Kirk Siegler titled, “Aspen resort fights to save endangered snow.” The story features Aspen Skiing Co.’s Auden Schendler showcasing “radical” ads warning that snow itself was endangered.
Fifteen years later, what’s happening? New uniforms, new development and radical amounts of business as usual. A visit to aspensnowmass.com right now shows off the new SkiCo company uniforms, emblazoned with a patch that says, “POW.” Wow, POW?
POW is a nonprofit that focuses its efforts on legislation regarding climate change.
The POW patches, probably made from a synthetic petroleum product manufactured in China, are meant to showcase SkiCo’s values on the sleeves of their front-line workers.
“We, as a society, are going to have to change how everything operates,” offered Schendler in a 2006 High Country News article that pointed out how Aspen’s per-capita emissions were almost twice the national average.
In the same article, Randy Udall, who was then an outspoken energy expert and leader of the Community Office for Resource Efficiency, explained that when this global crisis is examined on a local level, “People will say, ‘Jesus, you mean that when I drive my car, I’m putting a pound of this stuff out every mile, and some of it will be there a century from now? Wow.’”
Today, some of the world’s best and brightest are wrapping up the COP26 climate summit. The summit has highlighted the fact that immediate, drastic measures are needed to avert wholesale environmental climate catastrophe.
If this is true, and I submit that it is, Aspen is an oversized part of the problem and not offering much in terms of meaningful participation in the effort to save the planet as we know it.
Locals are arguing about how to develop “Pandora’s,” 153 acres of relatively undisturbed terrain near the top of Aspen Mountain. The choices are apparently a new ski lift, toilets, electricity and water infrastructure … or monster homes.
What about the climate emergency? Pitkin County has declared a climate emergency. SkiCo has long acknowledged this emergency. Well, is it an emergency or not? If it really is, all but the most select development should halt immediately while we put out this fire. Every move that local communities make should be made in the glaring light of what we almost all agree is an emergency.
SkiCo has already declared that it is bent on serving shareholders above all else. President Mike Kaplan said at a recent Pitkin County commissioners’ meeting, “Guess what? We have some rights up there. I guess we’ll go ‘Huh, we’re a business. We have a fiduciary duty to maintain our assets and the value of our assets, I guess they’re telling us they want us to develop that. Maybe we should develop it in a way that would cater to a different clientele — more exclusive, more private, more restrictive.’ I shudder at the idea of that. It goes against my grain but that’s what I’ve got to think about.”
Huh?
“We must be committed to harmony between man and nature. All things that grow live in harmony and benefit from the nourishment of nature. Mother Nature has nourished us and we must treat nature as our root. Respect it, protect it and follow its laws.”
No, that was not Kaplan. That was Xi Jinping, the president of China, issuing a statement to the climate summit (which he did not bother to attend).
All things are connected. We are not in a bubble. We can’t worry about the Amazon rainforest while complaining about the supply chain slowing our orders on Amazon. We can’t protect our winters by putting patches on uniforms while cutting trees and installing lifts or building more exclusive, more private, more restrictive housing for the wealthy.
It’s not just SkiCo. Aspen remains the high-profile mothership of hypocrisy, with its engines on full blast, heading for a cliff.
In October, a 2022 budget development report issued by the city of Aspen highlighted, “Construction activity remains robust.” The report shows that 147 permits have been issued this year and 94 major projects are under review with a combined value of $750 million. That’s almost a billion reasons to continue toward the cliff.
In Greek mythology, Pandora cannot resist opening a box left in her care. By opening the forbidden box she releases physical and emotional curses upon mankind.
Aspen cannot leave any box unopened. And even though Pandora’s represents just another small nick on the body of Mother Earth, it’s contributing to her death by a thousand cuts.
Steve Skinner rejects the urgency of developing Pandora’s. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.