The latest fashions and trends on display
In airports and shuttles the world's a runway
There's no need for stages and glaring spotlights
The latest runway fashion remains women in tights
When it's time to travel and fly in a plane
People wear what they wear and it's mostly insane
At the international airport just last Sunday night
The latest fashions and styles were directly in sight
Men's fashion is function with camo and shorts
Expensive hats and jerseys promoting team sports
For women it's tights, tights, tights and more tights
Tights that are swishing under LED lights
From baby to preteen to teens and grandfolks
They're all wearing spandex this is no joke
The tights come in shorts and some are full length
Some opaque some see-through depending on light strength
This ongoing trend is too much for a few
When outlines and bun-shelves are clearly in view
This trend provides too much information
When nothing is left to the imagination
Tights must be comfy and I don't want to judge
When I'm waiting in line to purchase some fudge
Some people don't care what other folks see
Some wear their jammies they seem very comfy
I don't understand why inhibitions just drop
In the proximity of Cessna turbo props
But this is 'Merica where we wear what we want
And love it or leave it our bodies we flaunt
And in the thin oxygen of Aspen so rare
We all wear our fit-bits no tires are spare
The shapes all are pleasing the jewels are so bright
As they catch the reflection of megastar light
The watches are Rolex eyes behind Gucci shades
When you fly into Aspen you must have it made
Private and commercial they all look the same
High fashion it mixes when you step off the plane
Who knows who you'll see when you mingle in town
It could be Madonna or some political clown
I flew with Ted Cruz once in the jetliner we rode
He played with his smartphone in aeroplane mode!