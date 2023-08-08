skinner

The latest fashions and trends on display

In airports and shuttles the world's a runway

There's no need for stages and glaring spotlights

The latest runway fashion remains women in tights

When it's time to travel and fly in a plane

People wear what they wear and it's mostly insane

At the international airport just last Sunday night

The latest fashions and styles were directly in sight

Men's fashion is function with camo and shorts

Expensive hats and jerseys promoting team sports

For women it's tights, tights, tights and more tights

Tights that are swishing under LED lights

From baby to preteen to teens and grandfolks

They're all wearing spandex this is no joke

The tights come in shorts and some are full length

Some opaque some see-through depending on light strength

This ongoing trend is too much for a few

When outlines and bun-shelves are clearly in view

This trend provides too much information

When nothing is left to the imagination

Tights must be comfy and I don't want to judge

When I'm waiting in line to purchase some fudge

Some people don't care what other folks see

Some wear their jammies they seem very comfy

I don't understand why inhibitions just drop

In the proximity of Cessna turbo props

But this is 'Merica where we wear what we want

And love it or leave it our bodies we flaunt

And in the thin oxygen of Aspen so rare

We all wear our fit-bits no tires are spare

The shapes all are pleasing the jewels are so bright

As they catch the reflection of megastar light

The watches are Rolex eyes behind Gucci shades

When you fly into Aspen you must have it made

Private and commercial they all look the same

High fashion it mixes when you step off the plane

Who knows who you'll see when you mingle in town

It could be Madonna or some political clown

I flew with Ted Cruz once in the jetliner we rode

He played with his smartphone in aeroplane mode!

Steve Skinner is considering getting some tights. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com