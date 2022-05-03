In the 1990s, when I was working at this here paper, the “information superhighway” was getting a lot of buzz in the office. The internet was a little baby that not many people knew what to do with. Potential was everywhere, and so were the early tendrils of epic distraction.
At first it was mostly a distraction. We were checking out “chat rooms,” one of the first developments on the public web. Those were pretty dull — but when we got to start seeing video, everything changed.
One video on heavy rotation was called “Pinky the Cat.” It got its start on reality TV but was one of the first videos to go “viral” online. If you have been under the rocks and not seen it yet, go check out Pinky on YouTube. I’ll wait.
Not only is this a groundbreaking video hit, it set the bar high for cat videos, which continue to dominate the internet. We watched it too many times and to this day, my friends from back in the day still laugh about Pinky and the fun we had at work. I can still pretty much describe every moment in detail and recite every word of the animal control officer’s dialogue — all the way to the climax when he screams in painful surprise as the “very loving cat” climbs up his leg and clamps onto his nether regions, after which he swears under his breath and then mutters, “Excuse my language.” An unlikely internet star was born.
Since Pinky took the web by storm, it’s been all downhill. The internet has been sucking out our brains for decades now, and it’s hard to see the overall benefit of having anything we want just a click away. While we were watching Pinky, the internet was riding a wave to turn the whole world upside down, especially the newspaper publishing world. Chances are, you’re reading this online. If that’s true and you made it this far, you have great powers of concentration that should be celebrated.
Now more than ever, it’s important to take a break from the madness. At least it is for me. I must resist or resign to be hopelessly addicted to shiny objects on my smartphone screen. I like to say that it’s really hard to look smart while you are looking at a smartphone.
I just got a week off from the monstrous web. Not because I have extraordinary discipline; I was forced. I took an early-season river trip, and happily there is no cell phone service on the Yampa River and the Green River through Dinosaur National Monument.
If I had been gazing at my social media feed, I would have missed the geese and mergansers, the eagles and the hawks, the magpies and the herons, the fossils and bubbling brooks, the petroglyphs and the pictographs, the beavers and humpback chubs.
Being outside without the internet is something we should all attempt if we can. You have to make it a priority or it will never happen. Excuses to stay in are but a click away and it’s too easy to pretend that we are not in charge of our own lives and schedules.
Once I got home, I binged. Needed to know the news, which was more business as usual. Elon Musk bought Twitter. I tried tweeting early on but I never gained any traction, so I don’t look at it. Good thing, too, or I’d get sucked in. I checked social media. Yawn. Watched a few comedy segments. Checked email and text messages. It all felt so hollow after holding firm in a 50-mph wind at Jones Hole camp. Or launching at Deerlodge Park, graupel blasting in our faces as we tried to push downriver under high winds and white skies.
Now that I’m back, I’m going to have to find discipline in order to achieve balance. I remember the early times and the thrill of firing up the modem and hearing the thing blast off into space as it logged on to the superhighway.
It’s a sound like no other, surely available on YouTube: Ssssssscreeeeeeeeeeechhhhhhhhhhhhhhgrrrrrrkbingbingbingclunk.
Those were the days of innocence, long muffled under the roar of Amazon delivery vehicles driving our doom to our doors.
Steve Skinner is going to take a walk. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.