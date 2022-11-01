This is going to come as a surprise to some, but health insurance companies are more interested in making heaps of cash than they are in providing health services to their customers.
Suits not sutures. Cash over cancer. M.O.N.E.Y. over MRIs. Account balances over ambulance rides.
Anyone who thinks that the health care system in this country is the best in the world is either profiting off it or in need of mental health treatment now. That's the big-ticket item that is causing pain and suffering all the way down the food chain.
Folks in the Roaring Fork Valley are fortunate to have fat wallets and a quality hospital on either end of the valley. If our local hospitals don't cut it, we have helicopters standing by to whisk us away to either Grand Junction or Denver where advanced services await.
Standing in the middle of all these landing pads and emergency services are people in suits, wanting to give you the least when you need help the most. “Insurance” is the biggest scam in America — and that's really saying something. The insurance companies spend enough on lobbying and complicating red tape to fly us all around the world for vacation plastic surgery and still have enough left over for ambulance rides. Our health care dollars should go toward health care, not suit dry cleaning. But we swallow the medicine year after year while things get worse and worse.
This dynamic is at least partially responsible for local voters being faced with a tax increase to cover the cost of a ride to the hospital.
Ballot Issue 6A is asking voters to support new Aspen Ambulance District funding. One reason listed in support of the measure is that insurance companies have been cutting back on paying for the most important ride of your life. Reduced payments? Now we have to pay more or suffer the consequences. Criminal!
Say no at your own peril. I'm the kind of guy that never votes against first responders and schools, so I'm supportive. But there is opposition out there which argues that the service load hasn't increased so the district should be able to balance the budget. Easy to say until you are gasping for help over your smartphone to an underpaid dispatcher who is notifying an overworked, underpaid ambulance driver of your emergency. If it takes an extra minute for the ambulance to arrive because the ballot measure failed, that's one less minute for you to get to where you need to get. Welcome to the USA.
If we want services, we can't expect for-profit insurance companies to put our interests in front of their profits. We have to pay. And lest those ambulances get stuck in traffic on the Castle Creek Bridge, we better build an eight-lane entrance to Aspen.
Ballot Issue 2A is asking the city of Aspen voters to tax short-term rentals to help pay for employee housing. Vote yes unless you have a better idea, which is highly unlikely. STRs are at least partly responsible for the housing crunch, so they should help mitigate their negative influence on the market. STR owners can just pass that 5% or even 10% on to their customers, most of whom are coming here looking for a great time, not a bargain.
In this great, big, wealthy world, there have always been more well-off folks that want a piece of Aspen than little Aspen can provide. That's why everything costs so much around here.
Aspen has always been more than accommodating to the 1%. But as the town has been turned over to the highest bidders, the support team has been pinched out and now has to live in Silt just for the privilege of working in this rarified air. We need workers to be able to live in the town where they work. Plus, those worker bees are the fun, freaky people that can make a good town great. Most of them are gone, and it's crisis time.
An opponent to the measure calls it a $9-million tax increase on STRs. Exactly! Let's do it!
Aspen is one of the wealthiest towns in the world, in one of the wealthiest counties in the world, in one of the hottest states in the States. If we can't figure this stuff out, we are not trying hard enough. From my perch down among the bootless and unhorsed, there's nothing more absurd than the wealthy saying that they don't have the resources to do the right thing.
Steve Skinner hopes you vote and vote well. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.