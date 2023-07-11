The simple act of rowing a boat is not simple. Just like other life skills, rowing starts off as something very challenging but becomes easier the more you do it.
I recommend the most simple rowing setup, which also happens to be the most efficient. Equipment should be of the highest quality with features for performance and durability. Don't skimp. You can't have things bending, popping or snapping when you are rounding the corner to “Crystal Rapid” in the Grand Canyon or approaching the fearsome “Satan's Seat” in Cataract Canyon.
You don't need the add-ons, which add on cost. Don't heed salesmen peddling oar locks and oar tethers, oar pins and oar clips. Straps and other well-intentioned entanglements can trip you up in an emergency. No offense to folks “oarring” with these and other expensive appendages, but these training wheels are designed to help learn to row but restrict a boatman.
You need to be able to ship the oars (pull them in easily) and feather the oars (turn them at any angle, freely). These features let oarswomen apply skill and nuance to their strokes. Can you stand and row? Can you jump to the other side of the rowing cage and row? You need flexibility.
You can row forward and you can row back. You can row forward on one side and back on the other. Or you can row back on one side and not row at all on the other. You can row harder on the left than the right. There are countless variations of going backwards and forwards at the same time (or not). Understanding these variations and internalizing the moves is key to rowing with grace, efficiency and confidence.
Rowing back means putting your feet on the foot bar, tipping the oar blades out of the water, reaching forward, dipping the oar blades back in the water and then leaning and pulling back. When rowing forward you pull the oar blades out of the water, pull the handles to your chest, dip the blades in and push while you lean forward. Confounding.
Here's a typical conversation when you are teaching someone to row.
“OK, now pull with both oars … that's pushing.” (It's easy to get it backwards.)
Like other sports, it's important to row in your power range. Use your whole body and keep it all in front of you. Oars should be close together, almost touching. You should be able to row forward and back without bumping into anything. A rowing cage with a sturdy floor lets you jump around if you need to.
Rowing forward is a good way to see where you are going. Rowing backwards is a better way to get where you are going. You are stronger pulling back than pushing forward. But you can't see where you are going when pulling back.
When it comes to getting to and fro, the angle of the boat in the current is quite influential. This is called “ferry angle.” The more angle you have, the faster you can row across a river. But, using a sharp ferry angle in rapids is a good way to flip a boat or jam an oar.
If you do find yourself approaching danger faster than you'd like, face the danger and pull away. This may mean rowing against the current. Make it your rowing mantra: “Face the danger and pull away.” Even if you have to spin the boat around to position it for pulling, do it. Pushing your way out of an emergency doesn't work.
Going to hit the bank? Coming up too fast on a group of inner tubers? About to go over the falls? Face the danger and pull away, even if it means turning around. Just like life, it's almost never too late to realize you are going the wrong way and turn around.
Winds wreak havoc. For any winds gusting over 30 miles per hour, pull in all umbrellas and stow drinks and loose clothing, unless of course it is a downstream breeze, which it never is. If the gale is fierce, try to get to a place on shore where you can tie off the boat and enjoy a drink before getting sent backwards. Being blown helplessly upstream while your stuff is flying into the river is disheartening.
On windy days, look for a bubble line in the water. That's the current. Look for slick spaces in choppy wind-blown water. That's the current. Follow the bubbles and the slicks. Hold your position. To proceed forward, you may have keep your oars shallow and you may need to feather them as you pull them out of the water. And, if need be, you can turn your back to the wind and pull. Backstrokes are strongest.
A last resort in the wind is having a handy little four stroke outboard motor, otherwise known as a “black oar” affixed to a frame on the back of your boat. A tiller extender lets you stay in your comfy seat and sip a beverage while steering and keeping a steady pace. Have some Chapstick handy because you can dry out like a leather sack out there, especially while you are motoring past the others in a relentless headwind.