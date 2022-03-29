As I write this on March 28, 2022, at 11 a.m., it's 56 degrees in Aspen. The average high temperature for this time of year is 43 degrees. Last year from June 14-16, the daytime highs exceeded 90 degrees. It's getting warmer.
Aspen has a no-idling law. So does Carbondale and Basalt and Pitkin County. Leave your car idling for more than five minutes (or two minutes, in Basalt) and you could be smacked with a fine. But you rarely are.
In New York City, the city pays a bounty to people reporting idling vehicles. Shoot a video of the offender and get 25% of the fine, which ranges from $350 to $2,000. Some people make a living as idling bounty hunters.
Here in the valley, the law is largely symbolic. It's one of those laws that law enforcement is the first to discard. There are exceptions for things like refrigerated trucks or extreme-cold weather conditions.
A few years ago, I got busted for walking my dog near the gun range in Basalt. At the time, there was no one there to enforce laws about firing tracer rounds into the bone-dry woods, but Colorado Parks and Wildlife was there to block my vehicle and issue me a $150 ticket for walking in a closed area in proximity to giant electrical infrastructure.
When I got back from my walk the ranger was there, truck idling. I was ready to take my medicine but was less willing to do so while breathing toxic air. There is no tactical way to ask a law enforcement agent to stop idling, but I tried politely. He said no. I asked him if he knew of Basalt's no-idling ordinance and he asked me if I wanted to call the police, which I did not. So I got my ticket from someone sworn to protect the forest who was breaking the law and contributing to the forest's demise.
Most people who leave cars idling don’t see a problem and get worked into a lather when confronted. This was no exception.
Maybe you don’t care that the combustion of fossil fuels in vehicles is the single largest source of human-made greenhouse gases. Maybe you don’t buy the scientific evidence that strongly supports the hypothesis that the emission and accumulation of these greenhouse gases in the atmosphere are raising the Earth’s average temperature and impacting the overall climate.
I recently saw a guy standing in the street. He was bathing in the diesel exhaust pouring out of his idling truck while smoking a Marlboro Light. He was obviously in a hurry to die and take as many of us with him as possible — and he was probably looking up to the sky and cursing the aircraft for spraying us with chemtrails and then raging about the price of fuel.
Once you know what comes out of a tailpipe and what it does to you, your friends, your kids and your mom, you want to keep it to a dull roar.
Take a blend of tailpipe emissions — volatile organic compounds, carbon monoxide, nitrogen oxide and particulate matter — mix on a low-pressure day, and you have a formula for organ and tissue destruction that I’m certain you wouldn’t like.
This inconvenient truth is nothing new. A 2003 study revealed that exposure to vehicular exhaust can cause the mucous lining of the nasal cavity to have structural changes and lose or damage cilia at low concentrations: “Mucous chemistry changed and mucociliary particle clearance was slowed from acute exposures. As a secondary effect, the inability to protect the respiratory tract leads to a higher risk of bacterial and viral infections,” said the study.
Something as big and scary as climate change is easy to ignore or even argue about but on a micro level breathing tailpipe pollution is downright deadly. That’s why it gets my hackles up when I see (taste and smell) a rig left idling (either attended or not). Because if you can smell it, it’s killing you.
That’s why I support no idling laws. But I fear that they will not be enforced by police and others who think they can decide which laws fit their own interpretation of the constitution. What about serve and protect?
I don’t want to be subjected to other people’s deadly ignorance, even for a minute. Vehicles should NEVER be allowed to idle for more than 30 seconds. Why five minutes? That’s long enough to kill a canary. Have the parking enforcers pop an extra $100 fine on any rig that’s idling, even if someone is sitting inside and staring into a smart phone, even if it's the police.
Steve Skinner thinks we are a silly human race. He wrote the original version of this column in 2019, and its message unfortunately bears repeating. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.