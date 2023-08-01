I have an acquaintance who is a Native American librarian and I turn to her for authentic literature recommendations. The latest is a book called, “Braiding Sweetgrass, Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer.
I started on this great read but was bewildered and disturbed that someone had underlined passages in the book with a No. 2 pencil. Why would someone do that to a library book? It was distracting me, so I’ve taken my No. 2 pencil erasure and done my best to restore the work for the next reader. They also folded back the corners of pages to mark their stopping point. I recommend something less destructive.
Despite the vandalism, I’ve enjoyed reading how this indigenous botanist combines science, culture, stories and wordcraft to bring the natural world into a rich focus that goes beyond common knowledge. Kimmerer was classically trained as a botanist but then brought questions in the mix that go beyond science … or maybe not.
Kimmerer told her college adviser that she wanted to study botany because she wanted to know why asters and goldenrod looked so beautiful together. Her counselor almost sent her packing, advising her that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, but sent her to school to learn true science instead of pursuing her new age curiosity.
Kimmerer almost lost her track in school but came back around to a deeper way of looking at things after she attended a talk by a Navajo woman who was not a trained botanist but was talking about the plants in her valley.
“Where each one bloomed, who it liked to live near and all its relationships, who ate it, who lined their nests with its fibers, what kind of medicine it offered.” You are not going to get that kind of knowledge browsing the shelves of the Walmart pharmacy or attending a lecture on broccoli.
This book is fascinating and anyone who wanders these hills looking over the flowers and mushrooms and grasses and birds is going to want to round out their knowledge with a wiser, more profound look. Kimmerer’s words go a long way to explaining the beauty, which also helps explain the science of it all. She shows how the rods and cones in our eyes absorb the colors that go together in a most pleasing way. I didn’t always wonder about that but now I do. Still learning and so much to know.
While reading I was distracted by a screech coming from the top of a nearby tree. I learned that an eagle family was living in a big nest in the top and two recently born eaglets were getting ready to fly. How fortunate to be in proximity to such magic and wildness!
Bald Eagles are hatched and then tended by both parents until they are ready to fly. I couldn’t see down into the nest, but I could hear the plaintive cries of the young birds and saw the parents fly off to gather food. I pictured a crowded nest as eaglets are usually pretty big before they start flying. The big baby birds sport a 5-to-6-foot wingspan before taking off. Meanwhile they are doing strengthening exercises by flapping their wings, hopping around and gobbling food.
Their first flight is called fledging. I happened to be looking up at the nest while there was a bit of a commotion and screeching going on. Then a young eaglet burst from the treetop, squawking away as it did a short circle in the air and returned to the nest. Had I just witnessed fledging? Maybe it was the first flight, and I was in the right place at the right time.
Yes, the Bald Eagle is a symbol of the United States, but also is considered a sacred animal to many Native American cultures, with some believing that eagles were messengers between humans and the spirit world. Why not?
Before you start putting together that eagle feather hat, be advised that according to the Bald and Golden Eagle Protection Act and the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, only Native Americans can wear, use or inherit eagle feathers. It’s still legal to wear that polyester eagle shirt made in China and sold at Dollar General or to get that patriotic tattoo. The fashion police may have something to say. But stay back if you see the real eagle feathers. We have to stay in our lane or the spirit may come back to haunt us.