I’m sure you have already made plans to celebrate but I wanted to remind you that this Thursday (April 22) is the 51st annual Earth Day. Every year on April 22, Earth Day marks the anniversary of the birth of the modern environmental movement in 1970.
The 2021 Earth Day theme of “Restore Our Earth” examines natural processes, emerging green technologies and innovative thinking that can restore the world’s ecosystems, according to organizers. It would be easy to stare at our shoes with gloom in our hearts but I always admire people who can find optimism in dire circumstances.
I think of the late Randy Udall, a valley local who was an energy efficiency expert, environmentalist and virtual encyclopedia of many things Earth related. He always looked at positive solutions while not letting the bad guys off the hook. He was one of the founders of the nonprofit Community Office for Resource Energy Efficiency, which promotes renewable energy in the Aspen area.
In a blog titled, “High Noon for Solar: A Twist on the Spaghetti Western,” published at resilience.org on July 18, 2012, Randy wrote about the potential for solar in Colorado and the United States while the rest of the developed world was racing toward the sunlight.
“Experts keep telling me inflation is low. But why is gold $1,600 an ounce, and a loaf of bread as expensive as a gallon of gas? Could it have anything to do with the way politicians are printing money, $5 trillion worth of new debt since 2008?”
“I’m not sure. But I’ve run the numbers and they suggest a solar electric system could pay me 5% for decades to come. No, the sun doesn’t shine at night, but it comes up fairly reliably every morning. Maybe this could be a good partnership, the sun and I.”
Most people who met Randy still miss his leadership.
The organizers of Earth Day are staying optimistic, which is admirable.
“At the heart of Earth Day’s 2021 theme, Restore Our Earth, is optimism, a critically needed sentiment in a world ravaged by both climate change and the pandemic,” said Earthday.org President Kathleen Rogers.
I’ve been a tree hugger for a long time and my ability to stand and radiate with optimism is diminished but I will give it a shot. I have been wanting to plant a tree in my barren backyard so maybe I will do that in memory of Randy Udall. Trees help clean the air and give off sweet oxygen and who could be against that?
Teachers are being asked to help their students brainstorm ways to be more green. Of course, this will be challenging in this day and age when the health of our economy is measured in how much junk we consume. In the Roaring Fork Valley sense, pleasures are often but an instant click away. I get it.
Consumption is fun, but so is science and we can learn a lot about Earth when we look at them together. Young people are the future, so the more they know about our habitat, the better chance they will have at restoring it.
Earth Day was started by the late U.S. Sen. Gaylord Nelson, D-Wisconsin. He partnered with Republican Congressman Pete McCloskey and student activist Denis Hayes to grab onto the coattails of the anti-war movement. They deployed the spirit of political protest in a bipartisan way to bring awareness to issues concerning the environment, like air pollution and oil spills. That seems impossible today for some reason.
On Thursday, chances are good that we will be perched on the big blue ball for another complete, full rotation. This is called a sidereal day. A sidereal day on planet Earth is almost exactly 23 hours and 56 minutes. Who knew? I thought we had 24 hours.
As of 2020 there were 7,794,798,739 consumers on planet Earth. What are we going to do? What would Randy Udall do?
Steve Skinner loves the big blue ball and wishes you well on Earth Day. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.