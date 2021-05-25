I enjoy a swift, bracing run down the Crystal River from Avalanche Creek to the BRB Campground. It’s my favorite local river run. As of this writing the Crystal has popped up to 624 cubic feet per second, or cfs. That’s doable in a raft or kayak, but still low.
I have run it up to about 2,000cfs, which is close to where I draw the line, not because of the high water but because of those darn manmade bridges that will scrape you right off your boat. I like running this stretch because it’s just down from Redstone. It’s a very easy shuttle and there’s a lot of whitewater action, but nothing too hairy.
I’ve had my share of harrowing experiences. From the wild jungles in the Amazon rainforest to the Colorado River through Westwater Canyon at a harrowing 48,000cfs, I’ve survived more than most. I’ve become a much more confident boater. I’m also becoming lazier. I have nothing left to prove. I just like to be outside bobbing along and having fun.
Some of my most over-the-top river experiences were with Rick Covington, former owner of “Up Tha Creek,” a Glenwood Springs-based raft company where I guided for two seasons. When you go out with Rick, something is going to happen. I’m pretty sure he had the first raft descent of the Meat Grinder on the Crystal River and performed other acts of derring-do on several other frightening river cliffs. Rick’s company had a permit to run the Crystal commercially and had permits for the upper Colorado, including Gore Canyon.
One sunny summer day, we had a near disaster on the Narrows, just below Penny Hot Springs on the Crystal in high water. Our safety kayaker flipped upside down at the top of the whitewater staircase and missed three opportunities to right himself before swiftly disappearing around the corner. We found him trapped under a tree root and Rick pulled over and pulled him to safety. Just another day on the river with Rick.
I was foolish enough to compete in the Gore Canyon raft race with Rick. Gore Canyon, on the Colorado River near Kremmling, is not for the squeamish, it is for the foolish, the strong and the brave. The rocks are house-sized, the drops are steep and the river flows fast. During the race, Rick flew out in Tunnel Rapid and the crew didn’t even notice until someone on shore shouted, “You lost your captain!”
There are commercial trips available through Gore Canyon, but don’t sign up for that unless you want a really big thrill. There are no guarantees. Choose your captain wisely. You see, some people are brave and strong and fearless. Then there are those who are brave and strong and respectful. There’s always a choice.
One of my boating buddies, Herb Weisbard of Carbondale, died several years ago and his wife Janet asked me to come up to the house and pick through his river stuff. I have many fond memories of going out with Herb. He was always up for anything, even though he was well into his 70s and hobbled but still boating. And, yes, something always happened when boating with Herb. His nickname soon became, “The Herb Show.”
I inherited a lot of vintage maps, some books and some horseshoes and dry bags from Herb’s estate. One book in the stack was “Rivers of the Southwest: A Boaters’ Guide to the Rivers of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Arizona,” by Fletcher Anderson and Ann Hopkinson. The book was released in 1982 just as I was getting to Aspen and way before I was captivated by running rivers.
Now, like many who have fallen in love with the river lifestyle, I read river books and study maps voraciously. The early pioneers are fascinating, from John Wesley Powell to Georgie White to Katie Lee, whose book “All My Rivers are Gone” will make you weep.
I came to the party late. Anderson was a longtime valley local and a river legend who also made ski movies with Warren Miller, flew paragliders and airplanes, raced Nordic skiing and wrote books.
I don’t know how I missed this river book. Anderson and Hopkinson provide a detailed look at Western rivers and creeks while peppering the book with searing opinions and snappy repartee. It’s a great read.
Anderson was relentless. According to an Aspen Times article in November 2005 following Anderson’s death in a plane crash on the Snake River, he was the first kid to run Slaughterhouse on the Roaring Fork near Aspen in 1963. He set a record for kayaking the Grand Canyon in 49 hours and he was one of the first to descend Gore Canyon in a kayak. He lived in the valley until the mid-1990s.
That’s when I started boating. Anderson had already done it all and I was shaking in my boots in class II rapids. Anderson’s book reminds me that I am not worthy!
