The Super Flower Blood Moon that some of us witnessed on Sunday night was dramatic. Watching the full moon get gobbled up by the shadow of earth got me thinking, gazing, wondering and pontificating.
Indigenous cultures the world over used the cosmos and events like an eclipse to plan their communities, their calendars, their crops and their communions. A visit to any of the western desert Native American communities like Chaco Canyon reveals a culture dominated by understanding where the big blue ball fits into the universe itself. Now, of course, we have an app for that.
As the eclipse melted into totality, I got emotional. What was I seeing, exactly? And why weren’t we all watching this? Participating. I’m certain that an event like the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse meant all hands on deck for ancient cultures.
We humans are scattered like satellites crossing the dark sky. There’s not much we can agree on, never mind all participate in. I looked around at my surroundings on Earth. The blue glow of a big-screen TV lit the interior of a nearby house with surreal blinking and flickering. And despite my living on a remote dirt road in a quiet Shangri-la, a few neighbors had brilliant outdoor lighting, forcing me to shield my view to see the moon dissolving.
The neighborhood dogs raised a chorus with nearby coyotes as if to herald the arrival of something they all knew about. A few nearby humans howled along.
But what is an eclipse but a cosmic shadow-puppet show, casting the Earth’s activities on the stone-cold face of the moon? If I had a powerful telescope or had a front row seat on the International Space Station, what would I see? What would the shadow puppets reveal?
Perhaps, if the view was close enough, we could see the mighty trucks of progress in crisp relief on the white canvas of the moon. Would a close look show bombs and drones and tanks, cruise ships, sky scrapers and fires? Was God watching his handiwork in stark contrast on the biggest widescreen in our corner of the galaxy? If aliens watched the show, what would they think of our felling of trees, rising oceans, clashes of civilizations and war on another and nature? Are the stars laughing at us as we unravel our lovely nest, like peeling apart a golf ball, wasting our chance to live in peace?
Probably. Yet somehow this intergalactic shadow show held beauty and wonder and mystery for anyone bothering to look. It was a reminder that we are specks of dust with our own little digital worlds shining in our faces, revolving in tight orbits casting shadows with Instagram and Facebook logos. We are on a great blue ball, spinning around. The spinning is holding us down — but for all we see, it’s imperceptible.
I went to Idaho in August 2017 to witness a full solar eclipse. And on Aug. 21, the sun disappeared. Day became night and warm switched to cold for a few brief moments of solar eclipse totality. I had to shield my eyes with a pair of paper-and-plastic glasses, probably made on the other side of the world by forced labor. Factories were pouring out the safety lenses, blinding us to all but the brightest contrast. Without the shades, we’d all have burned retinas from staring at the sun.
Of course the shadows cast from the Super Flower Blood Moon also revealed that there is beauty in the world. Between the apocalyptic imagery that humans were waving in front of the light were mountains and trees and glaciers and fjords. Birds were lit up and dolphins were seen leaping from the sea, and geysers rising from the ground put on a fountain display to go with the rest.
When I was a kid and the teacher would fire up the overhead projector or the slide projector, I would delight in making rabbit and seagull shadows on the screen. That’s what the Super Flower Blood Moon eclipse was on a grand scale: Earthlings were directing a shadow-puppet show. We didn’t even know that we were embarrassing ourselves in front of the whole damn universe.
Steve Skinner will try to stand and radiate correctly next time. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.