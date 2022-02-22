Friday, Feb. 19, 1993. Seven skiers headed off into the backcountry for a hut trip. The snowstorm that hit that weekend was epic. On Saturday, the group did what you do when you head into the woods in an epic snowstorm and get lost.
They split up.
On Saturday, two of the skiers went back, found their way out and alerted authorities that the others were lost.
Two skiers, trip leader Ken Torp and Elliot Brown, went ahead, urging the others to follow if they didn’t come back shortly.
Instead, the three skiers, Dee and Rob Dubin and Brigitte Schluger, tried to retrace their tracks to get back to Ashcroft. Night closed in and they were forced to sleep in a snow cave. Temperatures were plunging below zero at night. Associated Press reported Mr. Dubin saying that the two women suffered intensely from the cold and that Ms. Schluger had trouble skiing.
After they had been out for three nights, search officials were reportedly giving the lost skiers a less than a 10% chance of survival.
Torp and Brown emerged from the mountains on Wednesday, Feb. 24, at Taylor Park after going over Taylor Pass. They had slept in the open and Brown had even fallen into a mountain pond, getting soaked, but they were relatively unscathed. The two had extensive mountaineering experience, unlike those who were left to fend for themselves. Their six-day ordeal ended a mere 15 miles from where the group split up five days earlier. That same day, the other three were found and airlifted out of a remote spot 15 miles south of Aspen.
The story is etched in my mind as it must be for anyone else living in Aspen that winter. The Saturday that the group splintered was the day that I saw the most wonderful, powerful, peaceful, dense and delicious snowstorm that I have ever seen in Aspen. I remember sitting in my truck, stopped on a side street and marveling at the large flakes pouring from the sky in a straight down torrential whiteout.
The skiing that year had already been other-worldly. Eighty inches had fallen since the end of January. The weekend that Aspen's adventurers got lost was also one of the finest weekends of skiing that I can remember. The missing skiers were all over national media but the story that went untold was the tale of four mountains with their “EPIC” flags buried in snowdrifts.
I went to Aspen Highlands first thing in the morning on that Sunday, Feb. 21, 1993. I was standing at the rim when they pulled the rope at Steeplechase, which in those days was the top of the ski area. What lay before me was the deepest powder run I had ever encountered. At first I had to push madly to even move, the snow at my waist creaking slowly forward, a small wave forming a few feet ahead. Then I recall just pointing the skis straight down and finally making turns in a world that had no bottom, mouth full of snow, goggles encrusted, powder flying overhead at the bottom of the turns.
Skiers were lost in the woods and I was a submarine lost in a sea of snow. I had my internal sonar deployed and I became one with the terrain, the pitch and the conditions, I might never have come up for air.
Why do I remember these snowy dreams from nearly 30 years ago? Because here we are on the anniversary of the backcountry miracle and there's a storm coming. It has the potential to be a mighty storm. Probably nowhere near the epic snowstorm on that weekend in 1993, but snow is coming. If things line up right we could get up to two feet of snow. Temperatures will drop and snow could fall all the way through this coming weekend, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center forecast. The weather service is reporting that two winter storms are spilling carnage all the way from the Great Lakes to the Tennessee Valley.
Here, we still don't know how much the snow gods will bring. It could turn left at the last minute. If I were superstitious, I wouldn't have written about it. I would have just waxed some boards and prepared to get up early. I am not planning a hut trip in the next couple days.
My advice, should you find yourself at the top of an unmolested S-1 on Aspen Mountain in the next couple days: Ski it regular. Pretend it's groomed. Point them straight down. And don't forget your snorkel.
Steve Skinner thinks the story of the missing skiers would make a great film. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.