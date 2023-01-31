Where we at?
I'm glad you asked because I've been wondering the same thing. According to the Natural Resources Conservation Service National Water and Climate Center, as of Jan. 28 at noon, “snowpack statewide is 130% of median.”
Sounds like good news. Certainly could be, and has recently been, worse.
Here in the Roaring Fork Valley, data show that we are in the range of 110-129% current snow water equivalent based on statistics gathered from 1991-2020. The current reservoir storage for the Colorado Headwaters region is at 101%, but just around the corner in the Gunnison Basin it’s at 64%.
Recent readings on Aspen Mountain show a 59-inch base at the top and 36-inch base at the base. That top base is just above the 54-inch January average. Not bad, but not epic.
Last summer, water restrictions around the Roaring Fork Watershed were common, as were fire restrictions.
What about Lake Powell? We keep hearing that the reservoir is at a tipping point and if it gets much lower the turbines at Glen Canyon will no longer be able to generate electricity.
According to data from the official Lake Powell water database, the picture remains bleak. As of Jan. 28, this water year the reservoir was required to release 7,500,000 acre feet but had only managed 1,966,581 feet. That's 26% of the obligation.
Other data on Lake Powell:
● There are currently 1,783,468,614,734 gallons of water in Lake Powell.
● Lake Powell is currently 391.75 feet deep at the dam
● The 28 tracked reservoirs above Lake Powell are currently at 59.29% of capacity.
● Lake Powell is down 8.61 feet from one year ago
● Rivers feeding Lake Powell are running at 82.49% of the Jan 28 average.
And driving? It's crazy nutso out there. I don’t know if you are signed up for the Pitkin County Alert system but my smartphone has been pinging like a popcorn maker at Ace Hardware. Chain alerts. Accident alerts. Road closures. Accidents. Killer 82 is aptly named. The Entrance to Aspen? Put up a gate!
I don’t know about you but I think the most terrifying road out there is 1-70 through Glenwood Canyon. If the thunder don’t get you then the lightning will. Last Friday, the westbound lanes were closed because of a crash. Just as often, the road closes because of rockfall, mudslides or fire.
The Colorado Department of Transportation’s Glenwood Canyon web page warns motorists, among other things, to keep an emergency kit in your vehicle, including extra food, water, medicine, clothing, batteries and other necessities: enough to sustain you for 10 hours.
CDOT suggests ensuring your car is in safe driving condition with adequate tires and obeying the speed limit. Don’t follow too closely; speeding and tailgating are among the leading causes of crashes, injuries and fatalities.
I'm torn between going as fast as possible on this 12.5-mile stretch, to get through it before the earth cascades down, and putting on the hazards and driving 45 in the right lane. Problem is, if you drive the right lane through Glenwood Canyon, your car will likely be swallowed by unfathomable rim-crushing potholes. And if you travel the speed limit in the left lane, a semi is going to be up your backside in an instant. Most truckers have obviously decided that getting through the canyon as fast as possible is the best course of action.
The roadway at the bottom of a 2,000-foot canyon has a 31-year history of spectacular accidents and environmental upheavals.
In 2020, the Grizzly Creek Fire burned for four months, causing $34 million in damage. And seven months later heavy rains hit the burn scar, causing a massive mudslide near Hanging Lake. Repair costs on the interstate are $110 million and ongoing. You can still see crews working on the cleanup if you dare avert your eyes from the road for even one second.
And that, my friends, is where we at.
