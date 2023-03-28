Some of the sweetest outdoor experiences in the West have been sold down the river, literally. Nothing saves lives and changes lives like time spent on a Western canyon river. Since I started boating in 1995 I have been transformed, humbled and grounded by leading and participating in extended river trips.
The magic is out there right now, but for tens of thousands red-blooded, tax-paying, regular Americans a river trip on the San Juan, The Middle Fork of the Salmon, The Gates of Lodore, The Yampah and others is out of reach. There are too many people applying for too few permits.
Three-day commercial trips on classic runs like the Yampah or the Gates of Lodore start near $1,500. I’ll say it straight out: Commercial trips suck the life out of boating.
A recent article published by the Colorado Sun titled, “Want to float one of the West’s most popular rivers? You have roughly a 2% chance of getting a permit,” points out the sad state of affairs for private boaters.
Yes, applications for private permits are way up and that explains a lot. But the ratio of private trips to commercial opportunities seems way out of balance.
Rafting has been loved to death and commercialized beyond reason. The shiny catalogs from NRS and Cascade come in the mail showing beautiful people with all the latest gear romping around America’s most rarefied river trips. It looks very good. But what good is a fully outfitted river boat and all the camping gear and a trailer when you can’t ever see the places they show in the catalogs? Well, you can’t, unless you pay of course.
Those rafting supply companies have done a great job of enticing thousands to the river experience. Once a place is flooded with too many gapers, the adult supervision kicks in. This has happened in Aspen. Having a mellow float through the North Star Preserve on the Roaring Fork River above Aspen used to be a casual thing until it was overrun.
If you float on the lower Roaring Fork River there are miles-long stretches where you will have a “No Trespassing” sign in your view at all times. Still, here at the end of March, the lower Roaring Fork is already crowded with people chasing the gold medal trout around on rafts and dories.
I need river trips to survive yet they have been pulled away. Even getting a permit for regional popular runs like Black Rocks (aka Ruby Horsethief) and Westwater is much more competitive than it used to be. Too many people jacked the system and brought on the adult supervision. And sure enough, people who go down there sometimes leave a mess or do things that are outside the river-runner’s code of conduct.
In the Colorado Sun article, Emma Tejada, who owns Sheri Griffith Expeditions in Moab with her father, said, “Most private boaters know the river and use proper river etiquette. But there seems to be a trend that people who aren’t qualified to run rivers are picking up permits and they end up places they shouldn’t be.”
Just for the record, most commercial boaters know the river and use proper river etiquette. But there seems to be a trend where some guides who know the rules do not follow them. I think of a time I pulled up to a camp I had reserved in Ruby Horsethief on the Colorado River only to find a group of guides there having lunch, one of whom was urinating in the bushes instead of in the river, something every guide knows not to do. Or another time when a guide for OARS threw a bucket of water on me in front of his customers because he was dehydrated and angry that we were in a spot he'd hoped to have for his tour. I don't think that the lion’s share of access to our public lands should be for wealthy patrons of commercial outfitters.
I guided professionally on the Roaring Fork, Crystal and Colorado River for a couple of seasons. It didn't take me long to realize that commodifying river running was no fun at all. It sure took the fun out of rafting for me.
This year, I managed to land a permit (through the cancellation process) for the San Juan River at the end of August. At that time of year the San Juan can be an arduous adventure with super hot temperatures, low water and epic wind but I will be there making the best of it.
I used to mostly avoid writing about river tripping because I didn’t want to see my sacred spots overrun. It’s too late for that now.
Reach Steve Skinner at moogzuki@gmail.com and please invite him on your river trips.