Sometimes I think I can predict the future. Seeing what’s coming around here seemed obvious in the early days and our wildest dreams have come true.
Who would have predicted a $3 billion real estate market in the middle of a worldwide emergency? Me! I could have been a millionaire if I had just read the signs and made designs on the future of Aspen.
When I got here in 1982, I decided to be a ski bum and a musician. I washed dishes and served burgers at Bonnie’s. I worked in radio and at the newspapers because I found it meaningful, but not profitable. It’s true what they say: The best things in life are not things. Try to sell that to someone sitting on a big mountain of things.
If I had boned up and gotten my real estate license, I’d be living high off the hog by now. I missed that boat but I did it on purpose. I always felt that the industry was a bit sleazy. Easy money. That ain’t workin’. Besides, I was here to have fun, not cater to the big bucks.
People have tried to protect Aspen from the attack of the entitled but their bags of gold have always been too tempting to resist. And now, as the economy rocks for a select few, the few have decided that they like playing in Aspen.
Why not? The portfolios are soaring. Trump has delivered. Now there’s a hush over the crowd as their enabler-in-chief is ushered from the building, kicking and screaming like a little baby. I’m sure there are plenty of disappointed people who wish that our guy could have just kept his head down and let up on the boastful tweeting and relentless lying. No filter.
In 2008, I wrote a column for this paper titled, “Town for sale … or not.” I just read it over and I think it’s worth looking back before barreling ahead. It’s like a glimpse into the crystal ball and it has all come true. Enjoy.
“Long term, Aspen real estate will continue to appreciate. The number of rich people in the U.S. and around the world will continue to grow, and there is only one Aspen,” said Wall Street Journal writer Robert Frank in yesterday’s (Jan. 7, 2008) Aspen Daily News.”
That says it all. There is only one Aspen. That is the reason why people on the ground with a stake in a livable and lovable Aspen should gather forces to push back against this national and international market pressure. If left to the market, Aspen will continue to suffer from the whims and fancies of some very whimsical and fanciful people. People from Basalt laugh that the billionaires have pushed the millionaires out of Aspen and into Basalt. That may be true, but there are more billionaires poised to push out the weaker billionaires that we have now.
The people that are here full time have the power to make it what they want. The people that have unlimited money can buy whatever they want. If they are allowed to buy and build 50,000-square-foot houses, they will. If we only offer them 5,000-square-foot homes, they’ll buy those. If the sky’s the limit, they’ll buy the sky.
It would take courage to stand under the fountain and try to find the faucet to turn it down a little. But the faucet belongs to the people of Aspen, not to the financially elite of the world. If you live here full time you are more likely to take notice of how things are going.
I’ve always felt that no matter how bad the U.S. economy got, there’d always be jetsetters from other countries willing to line up for the piece of Aspen. Aspen will always be at the top of the food chain. That’s why there should be futuristic transportation, traffic solutions, great parking, controlled construction madness, the best schools and top institutions of every kind. We already have some of this but the town is being overrun by the sales successes. This has been happening for decades and, if Frank is right, there’s no end in sight, unless the people of Aspen actually decide to take control of their town. Now that would be fantastic!
Even Aspen’s leaders are drifting around on the clouds of an almost “recession-proof economy.” The U.S. dollar is very weak, probably because of pallets of hundred-dollar bills being dropped off willy-nilly all over Iraq and the Middle East. The dollar is weak and that means international money is the strongest thing going. I’m not complaining, just noticing.
Aspen is pretty small. The more cement trucks, dump trucks, 18-wheelers and construction rigs you put down Main Street, the harder it is to love the character. The international pressure will put as many cement trucks, dump trucks, 18-wheelers and construction rigs as they can in town and will probably not slow down until the whole world falls apart or Aspen locals decide how beautiful they want their town to be. Because a fine town like Aspen is worth more than all the gold in the world. It may take some people who are colorblind to realize it and help return this scene to its original luster.
Steve Skinner hates to say “told ja.” Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.