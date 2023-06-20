I found myself in a small Colorado mountain resort recently looking for dinner in a local restaurant. Town was buzzing and the most popular place was nearly full. Of course it was understaffed. We found two open seats at the bar and asked if it was OK to sit down. The bartender said yes and apologized that it wasn't clean. She kept plowing through her work, but didn't clean it and we eventually took off.
Practically next door there was a place with a Mexican name that was offering Vietnamese food. People that know me know that I will try almost anything once. It was pretty bad. We did our best and left a 20 percent tip.
The idea of writing a restaurant column or two has been in my back pocket for a long time. I don't want to complain, but I feel that I could advise in a positive way, maybe? A lot has to line up for a restaurant to be really good. Food, atmosphere, service, price, cleanliness, attitude and attention to detail.
I know it's not easy. I worked in restaurants through college and through my early years in Aspen. Nowadays the challenges are high, from the coffee shop to the sushi bar. It's hard to hire and retain staff. There's no housing. Paying a living wage, making the rent and making a living is very challenging.
Even though the hills are high and the rewards fleeting, there are some basics that restaurants should maintain to at least give themselves a fighting chance.
How does the entrance look? Is it inviting? A lot of places have dark, dirty windows, crusty sidewalks and negative signs at the entrance. “Help Wanted.” “Be Nice or Leave.” “Restrooms for customers only.” “Short Staffed, Expect to Wait.” “Closed.”
The entrance is crucial. Widows and walks should be clean and brushed. Negative signage should be removed in favor of something welcoming.
Once inside, your customer must be greeted and educated about what to expect. Is there a wait? How long? Be honest. Good food is worth waiting for and this is your second point of contact with the customer.
Seat customers in a clean setting. Don't wipe it down with a rag while they are watching or worse, sitting down. Is there crud on the floor, gum under the table or a sticky table, chair or cruddy condiments? Is the menu clean? Is the bathroom a mess? Again, do not place negative messaging at the table — “No split checks,” “No substitutions,” etc.
Once seated the server should greet the guest within a couple of minutes. If there's going to be a delay, explain but still try to get something going … a drink … a menu … anything. People will wait for someone friendly. And if you are not going to be able to serve a party, don't seat them until you are.
When food is ready, bring it promptly. Watching it sit under a heat lamp while a server is out smoking is unacceptable. Servers should not pick up a used plate from a table and go pick up a new plate of food from the kitchen without washing hands. If a cook or server drops something on the floor, they should pick it up and wash their hands before touching anything else. No one is looking for trench-mouth from their salad.
When possible, the food should be tasty, clean and presentable. Before it goes out, look it over. If it looks good to you, it probably is good. Remember, no amount of quantity ever tops quality.
After delivering food at the table, a server should return to see if everything is right. Need catsup? Napkins? A fork? A drink? This is the chance to fix a little thing before things go south. I once ate an entire lunch without the server ever returning and had to call the restaurant from a cellphone to get someone to bring the bill. Don't fawn, but check in at least once.
How is the atmosphere? Are you playing Vietnamese classical music with the television blaring at the same time? Does the décor fit the experience or is it left over from the last restaurant that failed in the space? Are lamps and fans and floors clean or encrusted? Some people notice. Is it jolly?
Never make customers wait and wait for a bill or to wait and wait to settle a bill. The best servers are prompt and accurate.
Obviously, customers can ruin the deal with unreasonable expectations and demands, not to mention their own scruffiness. The best customers are understanding and flexible. If they can't be nice they should just leave. It goes without saying.