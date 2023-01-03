Considering that we are in the middle of a 20-year megadrought, the weather sure has been a blast. The Colorado River is in crisis, yet communities along the river have been expanding and growing and developing at breakneck speed. I recently read that a former Winter Park trustee said that there was room for more than 6,000 new taps in the tiny township. I recently attended a Board of Grand County Commissioners up along the headwaters of the Colorado River — where they talked about the drought but were advised that no action was necessary at the headwaters. And the growth continues.
On Sunday, I cruised down along the Colorado River and reminisced about the many wonderful floats I have enjoyed on this beautiful waterway. In Moab, at the town’s boat launch, the wind was blowing sideways and the rain and snow were coming hard and fast. Sunday night, I went through Monticello, Utah, on U.S. Route 191. The road is a major artery for truck freight, but it was seized up and no semis were coming through. Extremes are the new norm.
As I write this, a large portion of California is flooding and tornadoes are expected in Texas. I am following the San Juan River headed south. A stop at Sand Island reveals ancient petroglyphs telling of news and messages from the ancient ones. It’s broadly believed that the Fremont Indians and other tribes were driven from this landscape by a massive drought.
We just had the first avalanche fatality of the season, on Berthoud Pass, and experts are warning that current conditions are extremely dangerous. All this as the drought conditions and water watchers are saying that this frenzy will not make much of a dent in the massive western drought.
A look at the weather radar shows a phenomenon known as an atmospheric river pouring moisture into California and the West — from the Pacific Ocean south of the Hawaiian islands. It’s the Pineapple Express!
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, these rivers in the sky are typically 400 to 600 kilometers wide. This river comes on the heels of a recent storm that was being described as a once-in-a-lifetime event. But was it? Climate scientists say that extreme weather in all directions is the result of an ongoing climate crisis caused by humans burning fossil fuels in the enclosed space of our little world. The Webb telescope is capturing images of the earliest-known cosmic activities, making our issues seem small and insignificant. Insignificant until you are on 191 and the semi in front of you sticks in a snowbank.
According to official data, Lake Powell is currently at 175.25 below full pool, representing 22.74% of being full. Some predict that the turbines at the Glen Canyon Dam will be stilled if the water gets any lower, as soon as this summer. What a difference 40 years can make.
Going over the top of a dam is not supposed to be an option. In 1983, waves lapped at the top of the Glen Canyon Dam in Arizona, which forms Lake Powell. Engineers had left the reservoir a little too full: They did not anticipate the April and May snowstorms that refused to stop coming, followed by unanticipated June gully washers that flooded rivers throughout the Rocky Mountains and rushed the dam.
Operators at Glen Canyon were forced to eject water out of malfunctioning spillways as fast as possible, but it was not fast enough. There was a near-disaster at the 710-foot-tall concrete plug that is perched 15 miles above the Grand Canyon. In desperation, a crew installed plywood flash boards on the top of the dam while waiting for some fabricated steel water deflectors to be delivered.
I have spent more years than I can believe between Colorado and California. I have noticed the climate changing, and I believe the overwhelming majority of climate scientists who say we are mucking things up by burning fuel. Think of the atmosphere as the air in a garage. Even if the garage is really big, the air becomes deadly if you leave the door closed and keep the cars running. Some people do that on purpose to kill themselves.
Today, along our precious and pressured Colorado River, coal trains and oil tankers shudder down the tracks next to the West’s water supply, just a thin line of earth embankment standing between drinking water and disaster. For money. And now there is pressure to increase the traffic of 20,000-gallon tankers to keep things going. Business as usual.
Steve Skinner wonders where it’s all headed. Reach him at moogzuki@gmail.com.