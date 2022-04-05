Sustainable Settings in the Crystal River Valley is perhaps the most wondrous gem in this region of shimmering stars. The 244-acre farm, ranch, school, science lab and mystical earth interface is up for sale and the founders, Brook and Rose LeVan, are looking for their next location to work their fearless magic.
I am choking up as I write this. I am a huge fan of Brook and Rose and of the magnificent organization they planted in 1997 at the Aspen Community School. “Susti” was awesome from the start, a place where children filled their curious brains with natural wonders and Susti employees, interns and volunteers tried stuff out with an eye on building healthy soil and deploying natural systems.
Everything went up a notch when they acquired the historic Thompson Creek Ranch just outside of Carbondale. Despite zoning and legal challenges that come from an organization in Pitkin County bent on reworking things from the ground up, Sustainable Settings managed to grow “beyond organic” vegetables, raise a variety of animals, maintain a raw dairy, host workshops, house interns and throw some really memorable events.
I can appreciate that Pitkin County would want to have a say in the ways local land is developed, but in a perfect world they would have given Sustainable Settings a wide-scale exemption for anything that would hinder their efforts to make the world a better, happier and healthier place. I am not aware of all the challenges they faced, but I know that the organization was forward (and backward) thinking when it came to housing people, building soil, even building waste systems.
Brook was the first person I ever heard mention the concept of biotic impoverishment. I'm sure he could explain it better than I can, but the idea is essentially to consider the full cost embedded in a product. For example, I once found a toy plastic intercontinental ballistic missile that had cracked and was tossed away in a parking lot. Sure the rocket probably cost $10 at the store — but it also was made from petroleum products that had to be drilled, pumped, transported, refined, transported, manufactured and painted, packaged, transported, placed on a shelf, sold and packaged in a plastic bag, transported, wrapped, opened and played with for a few minutes before breaking and returned to the Earth in the form of a broken toy. To think that there is a factory somewhere pumping out such items is disheartening when you think about it.
On the Sustainable Settings website, the organization explains its mission.
“Sustainable Settings is an entrepreneurial nonprofit organization that inspires people and communities to embrace integrated solutions for sustainable development.
To accomplish our mission we research, design and demonstrate whole-systems strategies in regenerative Biodynamic agriculture, land stewardship, green development and micro-enterprise. Through our educational programs we raise awareness of our … place and purpose in the matrix of life in our biosphere.”
Susti shows what is possible when you disrupt the absurd supply chain that brings food and more to our tables. They are the anti-Amazon.
There's nothing simple about building soil designed to serve the Earth and her creatures during climate upheaval in perpetuity. The Sustainable Settings team deploys the exact opposite practices seen at factory farms, monocultures and Genetically Modified Organism labs that have brought humans to this precarious point in our evolution.
Sustainable Settings is a biodynamic farm, meaning that science and spirituality merge to make magic. The property is one beautiful, complex organism where it is understood that everything is connected in a network that can really hum if you understand it and let it happen. There's a little bit of spiritual ritual involved that I don't claim to understand, but that doesn't mean it doesn't work when you put minerals in the horn of a cow and plant it in the round. Brook once told me that some people who were driving by one day stopped and inquired about the giant dome over the fields that not everyone can see.
I do know results when I see and experience them. The dairy, vegetables and meats that come from Sustainable Settings are noticeably richer than anything else you can get around here, seemingly denser and healthier. The cloves of garlic they grow make the whole idea of a Sustainable Setting seem to make sense.
I hope that the person or organization that purchases Sustainable Settings keeps the project growing and I hope Susti finds a great new home where they can heal the Earth and experiment with saving us from ourselves all they want. I suggest the salty, drought-stricken Cortez, Colorado, area where they could partner with regional Native American tribes to build the soil.
